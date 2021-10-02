Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2022? Tickets, cost and all about the halftime show

The 2022 season just started last month on September 9. However, the 2022 NFL Super Bowl has already garnered a lot of attention.

Fans are, as usual, excited about the legendary half-time shows of the event.

Final details about the location and half-time show have been set. The event is on 13 February 2022, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Performers for the Super Bowl 2022 half-time show

For the previous Super Bowl, The Weeknd delivered one of the most iconic performances at half-time. In 2022, the lineup of artists includes Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

The upcoming Super Bowl at Inglewood will be the city's first NFL final since hosting one in 1993. Meanwhile, it will also be Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar's first time on the Super Bowl half-time show.

The show is curated by Jay-Z's company Roc Nation, which will be producing the half-time show. The rapper who founded the firm mentioned in a statement,

"Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige."

The singer-songwriter and entrepreneur also said,

"This is history in the making."

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre stated,

"I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

What are the ticket costs?

Ticket packages for the Super Bowl LVI event are already available through On Location and Seatgeek. Most other ticket vendors are also expected to make packages available soon. NFL's official ticket vendor, Ticketmaster, does not have tickets available yet.

On Locations' ticket packages are available from $5,950 per person. The higher range packages start from $21,250 per person. Some more exclusive premium packages are north of $20,000 to $30,000 and are not even listed on their sites yet. Meanwhile, Seatgeeks has ticket packages available from $5,235 and goes up to $25,519.

However, more affordable tickets and packages are expected to be available once NFL officially opens up bookings through Ticketmaster. This is likely to be near the end of the year as the season progresses.

