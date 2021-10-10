What is the TikTok Lug Nut challenge? Dangerous trend slammed as illogical and life-threatening 

TikTok cannot get enough of the bizarre challenges, the latest being the "Lug Nut Challenge," which is not worth the shot. The dangerous trend has taken over the video-sharing platform following the infamous ‘devious lick’ and ‘slap a teacher challenge.’ Neither of the aforementioned trends are fun but they have unfortunately become very popular the internet.

Though several popular TikTok content creators have taken part in the trend, many netizens have endlessly requested TikTok users not to join the madness.

The latest trend titled the "Lug Nut Challenge," encourages people to loosen lug nuts from vehicles and attempt to drive them to observe the consequences. The only condition to participate in the said challenge is that the vehicle that they use must not belong to the person carrying out the challenge. A stranger’s car would be preferred to participate in the TikTok trend.

How did the "Lug Nut Challenge" arise?

The original creator of the trend has not been discovered. As one participates in the dangerous stunt, they must be aware that loosening a car’s lug nut can lead to the tire separating from the vehicle. This would mean that the person driving the car, who is not aware of the lug nuts being separated from the vehicle, could suffer life-threatening accidents.

The operations manager of Chicopee Interstate Towing said:

“This is not a joke; people can get seriously hurt or die. If a tire comes off and you're driving at a highway speed, bad things could happen. Somebody could hit a tree. Someone could hit a telephone pole, become maimed or fatally injured, and it wouldn't be good.”

Reacting to the latest trend, some tweets included:

Ram Mammadov for Congress @ram4congress

distractify.com/p/lug-nut-chal… Please please please share across. This is very dangerous and life-threatening. One of our campaign members almost had an accident today. Check your tires frequently. Sick individuals are everywhere. Please please please share across. This is very dangerous and life-threatening. One of our campaign members almost had an accident today. Check your tires frequently. Sick individuals are everywhere.

distractify.com/p/lug-nut-chal…

Joe Garrison @JoeGGarrison Lug nut challenge? If COVID doesn’t kill us, social media will. Lug nut challenge? If COVID doesn’t kill us, social media will.

Joe Pratt @CoachJoePratt Man, Tik Tok is stupid. Why do people let kids on there? Now we are to the “lug nut challenge”, apparently kids want to loosen the lug nuts on your car. I live in West Virginia, the good thing is people here know they will probably get shot on someone else’s property. Man, Tik Tok is stupid. Why do people let kids on there? Now we are to the “lug nut challenge”, apparently kids want to loosen the lug nuts on your car. I live in West Virginia, the good thing is people here know they will probably get shot on someone else’s property.

Also Read

Sierra Yantzer @s_yantzer I’m just now finding out about the “tiktok ‘lug nut’ challenge” and YALL NEED TO STOP THIS SHIT! Someone could seriously get injured or die from that!

Find better things to do that don’t involve putting someone’s life at risk. I’m just now finding out about the “tiktok ‘lug nut’ challenge” and YALL NEED TO STOP THIS SHIT! Someone could seriously get injured or die from that!

Find better things to do that don’t involve putting someone’s life at risk.

Aside from the dangerous consequences, it is worth mentioning that the "Lug Nut challenge" is illegal in several states. Those who take part in the trend will have to pay the car owners for the caused damages and can also face criminal charges, including murder or a serious injuries lawsuit.

Edited by Prem Deshpande