"You will be arrested": Bizarre 'devious lick' TikTok trend of stealing random items from school slammed by authorities 

Just as one TikTok trend gets banned from the platform, another problematic one arises. The latest challenge sweeping over several schools in the States is the 'devious lick' challenge where students can be seen stealing school property and other objects without the administration noticing.

The 'devious lick' videos posted on the platform often receive close to a million views, and students can be seen stealing everything from printers to car doors.

School officials announce arresting students taking part in the TikTok trend

In September 2021, TikTok user dtx.2cent uploaded a video of themselves pulling out a hand sanitizer dispenser from their backpack which was originally stolen from school. The text over the screen read “only a month into school and got this absolute devious lick.”

This was the beginning of the infamous TikTok trend. The video has now garnered over 11 million views. Students now attempt to steal things from their campus and upload the videos to the same audio created by minttea.

A video went on to be uploaded to TikTok by a student recording their school’s announcement regarding the ongoing trend. A school official announced that those taking part in the trend would be arrested and held responsible for the monetary damages which would have been caused.

In the video, it can also be heard that those who took part in the 'devious lick' challenge had stolen soap from the student’s bathroom as well. A school official was heard saying:

“THIS NEEDS TO STOP!”

Although many teenagers across the country have been taking part in the trend and their videos often amass large amounts of views, many netizens have called it out for not being funny. Some reactions included:

American kids really out here destroying their schools for tiktok likes🤦🏽‍♂️they acting like 'devious licks ' are gonna them a good job in the future 😐 — Mimzuru🇯🇲| Mimosa Nation (@RisingKami) September 12, 2021

tiktok is a cursed app but it does remind me how weird it is to be a teenager. right now teens are stealing fixtures from their schools and calling it "devious lick" — hello wizard (@birdlord5000) September 12, 2021

Someone taught the tiktok kids what “hit a lick” was and now they’re stealing weird shit from their school talking bout “I just hit the most devious lick of all tim-“ shut up bradley and give your school their fucking whiteboard back — Britheblueberrypancake (@Baby_br1) September 12, 2021

my tiktok is a bunch of criminals “hitting devious licks 😈” — Mathew Alexander (@xSojin) September 11, 2021

This 'Devious Lick' trend on TikTok is getting out of hand at this point — I (@Sukuna212) September 11, 2021

These tiktok devious licks are going too far. Just saw one where a kid kidnapped the principal💀...and got the national guard call on em — Martian Sanchez (@martinsa24) September 11, 2021

the devious lick trend on tiktok is truly frightful. ppl are stealing buses, smartboards, someone even stole the keys to their school. where are the authorities??!? — farmers only stan acct☭ (@bobbywihdatool) September 11, 2021

🤦🏾‍♂️ the trend is being called “devious lick” on TikTok. Teachers and admin be aware! — Coach Tukia, Navy Vet, P.E./A.P.E. Teacher, M.S. (@nokes10inoke) September 11, 2021

tiktok is the worst thing that has ever happened 2 me bc now I have to get mad at students for planning a ""devious lick"" instead of having no idea wtf theyre talking abt — ☭ B O N D O K I N G ☭ (@commie_hoe) September 11, 2021

As the trend continues to grow online, a student allegedly kidnapped the principal to take part in the 'devious lick' challenge.

TikTok has not released a statement in relation to the ongoing trend disrupting schools as of now.

