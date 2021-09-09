Who is Logan Dorn? Man who criticized women's clothes in viral TikTok beach video fired from job

A video of TikToker Logan Dorn harassing a group of women because they were wearing bikinis at the beach recently went viral. The clip, posted by TikToker @ggarbagefairy, showed a man approaching her at the Colorado beach who went on to be recognized as Dorn. Dorn complained that their outfits were too revealing.

The man was later heavily criticized by the internet, which made him post his side of the story on the video-sharing platform as well.

TikToker Logan Dorn goes viral after lecturing women on wearing “appropriate” swimwear

The Colorado native seems to be a religious person, part of a band and a basketball fan, according to his Instagram. His recent post, prior to him explaining his side of the story, includes an announcement of his engagement to now fiancée at the Lory State Park.

Logan Dorn has amassed over 12,000 followers on the platform where he often posts music and basketball videos.

A girl who goes by the username @ggarbagefairy posted two videos in which she was harassed on the beach by Logan Dorn, who claimed that the swimsuits they were wearing were too revealing. He went on to question why they were dressed that way, to which one of them replied:

“I’m at the beach and I’m in a bathing suit.”

After answering Logan Dorn, she asked him to leave them alone, to which he rudely clapped back that they were wearing a “thong and bra” and continued to call their clothing “p**nography”. He continued:

“They don’t need to see p**nography, you’re flaunting your stuff.”

To which one of the women replied:

“Don’t look at me then, why are you looking at me? Close your eyes.”

The man argued that there is “free will in America” along with “freedom of speech”, which gave him the right to come to the women and state his opinion. He continued:

“If men of God don’t stand up, then our society is going to go down the drain.”

The women responded to this by claiming that they were atheists.

Logan Dorn continued:

“If you’re atheists that doesn’t mean you have to show your body off, you can still put clothes on… next time you come to the beach and there are young eyes, take that into consideration.”

Logan Dorn further lectured the women about modesty, suggesting that they wear a “one piece”, which would not show their body. He stated:

“There’s gonna come a day when you’re gonna have to come face-to-face with God.”

Logan Dorn responds to @ggarbagefairy’s TikTok

The woman’s TikTok gained 3 million views on the platform, so he posted his own video on Instagram explaining his side of the story.

@loganvandorn explained that he was paddle boarding with his family by the beach, when one of the family members said that they had to go elsewhere as the women were wearing revealing swimwear.

He stated that the family member did not want the children to see the women immodestly dressed, which led to him getting “angered.” He said that “boldness” came over him when he decided to confront the women. While speaking of how p**nography “destroyed him” at a young age, he said:

“I wanted to spread truth that what you’re wearing is not okay for a nine-year-old boy or a six-year-old boy to see.”

Logan Dorn ended his TikTok video stating that he will not apologize for his actions and will “continue to stand on the word of truth and God.” He also added that the society we live in is in a state of declining morality.

As Logan Dorn continued to stand by his actions, he went on to be fired from Mighty Hand Construction, based in Fort Collins. The company released an official statement saying:

"Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan's behavior in the videos."

Also Read

The company also announced on Facebook that an investigation has been launched after the harassment allegations surfaced online.

Edited by Sabine Algur