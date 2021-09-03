Who is Austin Wallace? TikToker, who left his job for Logan Paul, demands to appear on 'Impaulsive'

YouTuber-boxer Logan Paul continues to be chased by fanatic TikToker Austin Wallace. The 22-year-old currently has over 100k followers on the video-sharing platform and aims to acquire internet celebrity status.
Wallace approached Paul about the issue at the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley press conference last week. However, he was rejected by Paul's team. Austin Wallace proceeded to create a TikTok video to send the message straight to his idol.
In @aj_wallace69’s TikTok video, he stated:
“I think what would be smart right now, I’m trying to gain my thoughts, when I was on stage I wasn’t very confident. I think I should be on your podcast Impaulsive. Get this out to Logan Paul or Logan Paul get your assistant to message me, we can talk about this.”
The youngster ended his message with:
“I gained my thoughts, we can communicate and talk about what all is going on, that makes a lot of sense to me. We can get something out there. Message me, I appreciate it.”
Logan Paul refuses to hire Austin Wallace
Internet personality Austin Wallace is trying his best to pave his way into internet stardom. The youngster is active on TikTok and has created his own YouTube channel, with over 1000 subscribers. Wallace has uploaded three amateur vlogs to his channel.
In Wallace’s TikTok video, he claimed to have quit his job to work with Paul. According to Wallace, the job used to pay him $100,000 annually. However, he did not mention the nature of his occupation.
Logan Paul had said:
"I can't be a mentor right now. I'm a f***-up myself. I need a mentor, you know what I'm saying? Go make content, make stuff with your friends. I'm glad you quit your job, it takes balls to do that, but now you gotta activate. I'm not the guy directly. My team is [gestures something very small with hand] - we're locked. Life isn't about handouts, you've gotta work.”
The 26-year-old also offered Austin Wallace some friendly advice. He encouraged the youngster to move to Los Angeles and create his network.
Internet reacts to Wallace approaching Paul
Although many netizens felt bad for the rejected 22-year-old, they sided with Logan Paul, who dealt with the situation maturely.
As Austin Wallace attempts to rally followers to support him, Logan Paul has released his latest Impaulsive episode, in which guest stars Sean O’ Malley.