Who is Austin Wallace? TikToker, who left his job for Logan Paul, demands to appear on 'Impaulsive'

YouTuber-boxer Logan Paul continues to be chased by fanatic TikToker Austin Wallace. The 22-year-old currently has over 100k followers on the video-sharing platform and aims to acquire internet celebrity status.

Wallace approached Paul about the issue at the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley press conference last week. However, he was rejected by Paul's team. Austin Wallace proceeded to create a TikTok video to send the message straight to his idol.

In @aj_wallace69’s TikTok video, he stated:

“I think what would be smart right now, I’m trying to gain my thoughts, when I was on stage I wasn’t very confident. I think I should be on your podcast Impaulsive. Get this out to Logan Paul or Logan Paul get your assistant to message me, we can talk about this.”

The youngster ended his message with:

“I gained my thoughts, we can communicate and talk about what all is going on, that makes a lot of sense to me. We can get something out there. Message me, I appreciate it.”

Logan Paul refuses to hire Austin Wallace

Internet personality Austin Wallace is trying his best to pave his way into internet stardom. The youngster is active on TikTok and has created his own YouTube channel, with over 1000 subscribers. Wallace has uploaded three amateur vlogs to his channel.

In Wallace’s TikTok video, he claimed to have quit his job to work with Paul. According to Wallace, the job used to pay him $100,000 annually. However, he did not mention the nature of his occupation.

Logan Paul had said:

"I can't be a mentor right now. I'm a f***-up myself. I need a mentor, you know what I'm saying? Go make content, make stuff with your friends. I'm glad you quit your job, it takes balls to do that, but now you gotta activate. I'm not the guy directly. My team is [gestures something very small with hand] - we're locked. Life isn't about handouts, you've gotta work.”

The 26-year-old also offered Austin Wallace some friendly advice. He encouraged the youngster to move to Los Angeles and create his network.

Internet reacts to Wallace approaching Paul

Although many netizens felt bad for the rejected 22-year-old, they sided with Logan Paul, who dealt with the situation maturely.

Bro imagine quitting a 100k job at 22 to try and get a job from logan paul who had a 100% to deny.



Than crying about it on tiktok. L M A O https://t.co/nb20ZW9qxT — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 2, 2021

"Oh you got what it takes?"

"No I really don't"

"Then why would I offer you a job?"



Logan Paul being pretty fair and reasonable to a guy who begs for a job he wasn't offering and brings nothing to the table. https://t.co/thOCttuTbf — Battler Call Sha | #1 Zaregoto Fan (@ShaKing807) September 2, 2021

bro went up to Logan Paul with no elevator pitch, no confidence and no skills or talents and expected a job?



i am actually really impressed with Logan’s composure and how he handled the situation, i would have just laughed. https://t.co/z6xc4w2UDi — Joshua Richards (@jr_xxi) September 2, 2021

Logan Paul to that dude begging him for a job pic.twitter.com/YvR2TF3zjJ — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 2, 2021

I guess this is what entitlement looks like. I don’t like Logan Paul but he was 100% not required to give this man a job. https://t.co/1OWvFyOmPf — Sandy • One Piece (1023/1023) 🇭🇹 (@AsToldBySandy) September 2, 2021

Logan Paul is completely right. You quit your job without a backup plan? At least have another source of income from your passion so you'd want to make more. No skills, no friends, no connections, no job. It's not looking good. His best bet is to beg for his job back — Every Villain Is Lemons 🍋 (@ThickNYAccent) September 2, 2021

- Quits $100K job



- Begs Logan Paul for a job



- Gets turned down & cries in the carpic.twitter.com/AjsJf0mpPt — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 2, 2021

This dude actually quit a job that get him $100k a year, sneak in just to meet Logan Paul and try to get a job from him



The fact he denying Logan advice and make a whole ass video while crying is just killing my brain cells



Don't do this



He's lucky Logan didn't report him https://t.co/dOAY6gY9qc — LR KENJI🇩🇴 Frieza shaft arc (@LR_KENJI) September 2, 2021

Why you would quit a job, where you’re making above the average American, to risk working for Logan Paul and post a "L" that massive for the whole world to see. pic.twitter.com/kAPM5ixLWd — Duppy (@YoDuppio) September 2, 2021

if i was logan paul i wouldve laughed in his face to be fair he quit a $100k job and just EXPECTED logan paul to let him have a job like thats on him 😭 pic.twitter.com/1jCKRlowDg — ʚĭɞ (@celestialhyuka) September 2, 2021

As Austin Wallace attempts to rally followers to support him, Logan Paul has released his latest Impaulsive episode, in which guest stars Sean O’ Malley.

