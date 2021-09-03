Who is Austin Wallace, the TikToker who approached Logan Paul for a job?

Austin Wallace is mostly known for his TikTok account. He currently has over 100K followers on the platform and is an up-and-coming social media influencer. His videos on TikTok have seemingly generated 1.9 million likes.

The 22-year-old also has a YouTube channel and very recently started vlogging. Wallace has a total of 1.44K subscribers on his YouTube channel at the time of writing. He joined the platform in May of 2021.

Why did Austin Wallace go viral?

Austin Wallace has gone viral on social media ever since the clip of him being rejected by Logan Paul emerged. The clip was recorded backstage during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event. The footage features the TikToker coming up to Paul and seeking a job.

During his conversation with 'Maverick,' Wallace admitted that he had quit a high-paying job to work with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Despite rejecting the TikToker, Paul left solid words of advice for Wallace. Paul told Wallace to go and make content with his friends and reminded him how bold of him it was to quit his job.

"I can't be a mentor right now. I'm a f***-up myself. I need a mentor, you know what I'm saying? Go make content, make stuff with your friends. I'm glad you quit your job, it takes balls to do that, but now you gotta activate. I'm not the guy directly. My team is [gestures something very small with hand] - we're locked. Life isn't about handouts, you've gotta work. If you really are serious about it, you should move to LA and just like you approached me, start making connections with every single person in LA. I'm serious, that's it. I've always said, if you can talk to someone, you can make it in LA."

After being rejected by Paul, Austin Wallace later claimed that he quit a $100K job to join Paul's team. However, the TikToker understood Paul's point of view.

Here's the interaction between Logan Paul and Austin Wallace:

This is so cucked. This guy quit is 100k job to go and beg logan Paul for a job and was turned down. pic.twitter.com/NfLcjumLAg — Atlas🤖🔆™ (@40ATLAS) September 1, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh