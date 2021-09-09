Who was Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller? TikToker's heartbreaking final video goes viral, as she dies of COVID

TikToker Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller was hospitalized for Covid- 19 recently and took to the social media platform to share her last words to her 15k followers. Blankenbiller was not anti-vaccine but had not received her Covid vaccination yet. In her most recent video, uploaded on August 15, she urged her followers to get vaccinated.

She said:

“I do think it was a mistake, I shouldn’t have waited. If you are even 70% sure you want the vaccine, go get it. Don’t wait. Go get it. Because hopefully if you get it, then you won’t end up in the hospital like me.”

The 31-year-old died nine days after she posted the video online.

TikToker Alexandra Blankenbiller urges people to get vaccinated, before passing away

The Florida-based TikToker stated that she did not get her vaccination as she was “just trying to do [her] research" before getting vaccinated. According to WebMD, Blankenbiller and her family were scheduled to get vaccinated, but she felt ill before her time-slot arrived.

Blankenbiller’s sister Cristina took to her defense while speaking of the family not being vaccinated yet. She said:

“It's no secret this is something that should be taken seriously, But there's so much misinformation out there.”

As Alexandra Blankenbiller fell ill, she was admitted to the Orange County Medical Center and shared several videos detailing her experience as a Covid patient, on TikTok. Her family was also reportedly not allowed to visit until they received a call where it was stated that she would not recover.

Speaking of her sister’s passing, Rachel Blankenbiller said:

“Her final video really showed a lot of who she was, she was selfless -- the type of person who used her final days to help others.”

She continued:

“She found beauty in everything and everyone. She loved people without judgment. Regardless of whether you wanted her love or not, you'd get it.”

Several others, including the director of Alexandra Blankenbiller's a capella group and friends, mourned her loss as well.

