TikTok star Ray Lin Howard goes viral after claiming she was fat-shamed and kicked off Alaska Airlines flight

Fairbanks, Alaska resident Ray Lin Howard shared an unfortunate incident on TikTok which showed her being kicked off of a flight for being “fat, tattooed and mixed-race”. The 33-year-old claimed that she was escorted out of the flight as her “stomach was showing” while seated.

Since sharing the incident online through her @fattrophywife account on TikTok, Lin Howard’s video has garnered over 1.3 million views.

The plus-size stylist shared the experience which took place on Alaska Airlines on September 3, 2021. She posted the TikTok on her Instagram page as well.

As Ray Lin Howard boarded the flight wearing biker shorts and a crop top, a flight attendant allegedly harassed her for her attire. Airport police officers were seen escorting Lin Howard through the airport.

In a video shared online, she said:

“I was harassed about my outfit — I put my shirt back on. They asked me to put my shirt back on. [So] I put my shirt back on, and then, they approached me again, saying that I can’t wear this, my stomach is showing — and it’s inappropriate.”

Airport officials escort Ray Lin Howard out of the flight, claiming her being “inappropriately” dressed

After the flight attendants insisted that Ray Lin Howard cover herself up, the TikToker claimed to have done so by putting a leopard print shirt over herself, but that did not suffice.

She also stated that she was wearing a sports bra underneath, which she proved. However, airport authorities found their way to her again as flight officials approached her for the third time.

Ray Lin Howard told the airport officials:

“If you’re going to kick me off, kick me off. I’ve done what you asked me to do. I want you to leave me alone.”

The musician pleaded with the authorities to let her go as she was due to perform a show. Unfortunately, Ray Lin Howard was not allowed to board the flight again.

In her TikTok video, Howard said:

“I felt like I was being discriminated against for being a fat, tattooed, mixed-race woman, which in turn left me full of emotions like anger, disappointment, helplessness, humiliation, and confusion.”

Ray Lin Howard went on to make another TikTok reflecting on the incident:

“Throughout my life as a fat person, I’ve had to deal with fatphobia, especially growing up in the Midwest — but not to this degree.”

Responding to the controversial incident, Alaska Airlines stated:

“We’re in contact with the guest. We’re committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions. It’s our goal to provide caring service to all of our guests. When we don’t live up to that goal, we do everything we can to make it right.”

This is not the first time the airline has been called out online. A month ago, TikToker Sierra Steadman accused the organization of harassing her regarding her attire.

The youngster was wearing a crop top with a pair of shorts while flying, which angered the flight attendants.

Edited by Ravi Iyer