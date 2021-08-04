Who is Sierra Steadman? TikTok star goes viral after she reveals she was shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for wearing a crop top

TikToker Sierra Steadman documented the frustrating journey she had with Alaska Airlines. Steadman was ridiculed by a flight attendant in front of several passengers for wearing a crop top. The TikTok video, which was posted under @sierrasteadman, has been viewed over 5 million times, and people showed support for Steadman in her comments section.

In the video, one could see Steadman wearing a crop top, hoodie and mask with tears streaming down her face. She captioned the clip:

“I’ve never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad. F ALASKA AIRLINES!!!!!!!”

In the video, she had also written that the flight attendant threatened to remove her from the flight:

“When the flight attendant [sl*t] shames you in front of the whole plane and threatens to kick you off you for what [you’re] wearing.” -Sierra Steadman

Who is Sierra Steadman?

Sierra Steadman is an American TikToker who goes by the handle @sierrasteadman. Details regarding her age and hometown are unknown as of now. The TikToker became popular after posting about her difficult experience with the airline.

In the comments section of her disastrous flight experience video, Sierra Steadman mentioned that the flight attendant was “screaming” and “grabbed my arm” as she tried to walk away. People showed support online. One person said:

“Hi love, Flight attendant here! Please report her to customer service. These older flight attendants with their old ways need to start retiring!”

Another user said:

“I’m so sorry she did that to you! You’re a beautiful girl and I can tell a bitter hag of a flight attendant when things like this happen.”

Sierra Steadman created another video explaining the experience in detail. She said:

“Outfit appropriation set aside, there was no reason to physically and verbally assault me and humiliate me especially when I complied with her request.”

Sierra Steadman mentioned that she was cornered as soon as she entered the flight. The flight attendant allegedly told the content creator to zip up her hoodie, which Steadman complied to, yet the flight attendant continued to fire at the TikToker in front of other passengers.

Sierra Steadman went on to file a complaint along with her mother Shannon against the flight attendant to Alaska Airlines. The airline responded to the complaint by saying:

“Alaska strives to provide exceptional service to our customers. From what you have shared, it is apparent that we have failed.

The letter continued:

You and your daughter should expect nothing less than to be treated with the utmost respect, compassion and care. It is truly disappointing to hear that you both did not feel that way during boarding and during interactions with our Flight Attendant.”

They concluded by saying,

“On behalf of Alaska, I’d like to sincerely apologise for your experience with our flight attendant and apologise to you both for how this was handled.”

They added that they had shared the matter with their Inflight Management Team, which would conduct an internal investigation.

