"Beyond disgusting and insensitive": TikTok's bizarre new "Getting Arrested" challenge slammed online

Just as one TikTok trend ends, another begins. The newest growing challenge on the platform, called "Getting Arrested," showcases content creators getting arrested and being handcuffed as a muffled remix of "Diamonds" by Rihanna plays in the background.

Though the TikTok trend is slowly growing online, many netizens have been quick to cancel it before it grows popular. Instagram handle @defnoodles uploaded a post of the cringe-worthy trend, and several social media users expressed secondhand embarrassment online.

Some comments included:

"Cringe, it's so uncomfortable watching these videos. The self-control the cameraman must have had to not laugh at this crap."

Another comment read:

"I'd rather just pretend I didn't see this crap."

As many TikTok users expressed disgust online, some shed light on how the "Getting Arrested" trend is insensitive to incarcerated people.

i need the getting arrested TikTok trend to be explained to me... do y’all think it’s hot.. it’s nauseating to me personally — clit eastwood (@jeweleeuh20) August 25, 2021

I just wanna know why all these Caucasians on TikTok are fetishizing getting arrested. 🤨 — Michelle🌙 (@MichieCraze) August 24, 2021

these POV's of these dudes getting arrested on Tiktok is second hand embarrassment 🥴🤧 — anekasanghaa (@anekasanghaa) August 27, 2021

Getting arrested tiktok trend is soooo sick. I feel second hand embarrassment — 𝓡 (@RawanMIbrahim) August 25, 2021

The getting arrested trend on tiktok is so cringe 🥴 — シ (@aechilla) August 28, 2021

we need to stop that TikTok trend where they get arrested thingy it's getting weird — pluto / ic:fuyukeily (@JIROUMO) August 28, 2021

That POV getting arrested TikTok trend gotta be one of the most cringe things I’ve seen all year 😩



How you post that shit and sleep at night — Rams (@ramjiruu) August 25, 2021

Who are these people sexualizing getting arrested on tiktok — ashley renée (@moooonprism) August 25, 2021

This ‘getting arrested POV trend’ on TikTok has finished me man I can’t stop laughing 😭😭😭 — 🐦 (@Haashimlfc) August 25, 2021

I just think every person who has done that "getting arrested" tiktok trend should be thrown in actual jail — yaz 🤔 (@incognitoqueenn) August 31, 2021

TikTok "Getting Arrested" trend rises amidst "Milk Crate Challenge" ban

Content creators have grown their following online by participating in trending challenges, but few TikTok trends have raised safety concerns. The latest TikTok trend that made the rounds on social media was the Milk Crate Challenge. Participants were seen climbing a pyramid-like structure made of milk crates.

Those who took part in the challenge sustained severe injuries, and one TikTok user almost lost their life while attempting the challenge.

After the severe consequences of the dangerous TikTok challenge came to light, the social media platform immediately banned the challenge from being posted.

Another TikTok trend that took over the internet last year was the Benadryl challenge, where several teenagers and children uploaded videos of themselves overdosing on the medicine. Health officials warned participants of how dangerous the challenge could be.

A death was also reported after a TikTok user attempted the challenge.

Although several TikTok challenges and trends, including the "Savage" dance trend and the plank challenge, remain harmless, there are also darker and insensitive challenges that can be traumatic for many. Another trend that circulated on the social media platform included the "Holocaust Challenge," where TikTok users were prompted to dress like World War 2 survivors.

The "Nutmeg challenge," which encouraged people to overconsume spices causing hallucinations, was also severally harmful.

The "Getting Arrested" trend does not stand as dangerous, but social media users cannot help but wince at the growing TikTok trend.

