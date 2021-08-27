Did someone die from the Milk Crate challenge? TikTok bans "dangerous" trend amid rise in broken arms and severe injuries

The Milk Crate Challenge took over the internet in the past month, leaving several participants with broken wrists and fractures. In the TikTok trend, people are seen attempting to climb milk crates stacked in a pyramid-like structure.

The milk crates, made of polythene, are said to hold thousands of pounds of weight individually but when stacked together they can lose stability.

A horrific incident took place in Dallas recently where a woman attempting the Milk Crate challenge was severely injured, leaving people worried that she passed away. When several more participants landed themselves in the hospital after attempting the challenge, TikTok decided to put an end to the dangerous stunt.

Why has TikTok banned the Milk Crate Challenge?

A video of a milk crate challenge went viral online, showcasing a man attempting the challenge seconds before a shooting took place. The person recording the video immediately fled the location and hid behind a car.

THIS JUST IN 🚨 A shocking Milk Crate Challenge ended in a shootout! 😧 It is not yet clear if anyone was shot or why they were shooting.. pic.twitter.com/iIBsXlxEd1 — Official Milk Crate Challenge News Source🥛 (@SirVstudios) August 22, 2021

Rumors began circulating on Twitter that a woman died after sustaining injuries while attempting the challenge in Dallas. The woman fell from stacked milk crates onto hard concrete outside a gas station. The unknown woman has not died but sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Several users, including renowned comedian Conon O'Brien, took to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the social media challenge.

Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 23, 2021

You'll do the milk crate challenge but won't get the vaccine. Got it, — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2021

Hospitals: this Covid surge is putting so many people in ICU



Milk Crate Challenge: pic.twitter.com/zaFFz7X9Yb — BootlegBentley (@UTSABootleg) August 23, 2021

Milk crate challenge?? Back in my days we swallowed a spoon of cinnamon and fucking died — Sp_ce (@sp_ceii) August 23, 2021

ER docs walking into the waiting room to see all the people who hurt themselves doing the milk crate challenge in the middle of the Delta surge. pic.twitter.com/U4pdGhGAxG — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) August 23, 2021

Coming to work after the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/wFkMjsICc4 — Dylan Evans (@_dje38) August 24, 2021

Milk crate challenge with the 3/4 step milk crates on the top is basically a death wish (or atleast a trip to the hospy) pic.twitter.com/JmIa8NzzmK — KEEM (@AkeemMr3N1) August 23, 2021

milk crate challenge to permanent death pipeline — gabe? (@godcomplexhuman) August 23, 2021

why are people surprised that there’s milk crate challenge deaths “oh boy lets do something where we move extremely quickly on an unstable surface 6 feet up and most likely fall hard on the ground but its going to be safe tho trust me” — squid priest (@squiddisciple) August 26, 2021

People doing this milk crate challenge truly shows how over life people are, death by a Twitter challenge? After all the issues in the world that could harm you?



What series of Black Mirror are we on now? — Carefree Brown Girl (@BrownCarefree) August 25, 2021

While speaking about the Milk Crate Challenge, Dr. Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic surgeon, said on The Today Show:

“Injuries can include broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears, as well as life-threatening conditions like spinal cord injuries.”

The doctor also mentioned that hospitals are seeing dangerous injuries resulting from the falls.

TikTok has now banned the challenge from being uploaded to the platform.

In an official statement, TikTok claimed it:

“prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.”

Hopefully the challenge remains not only off of TikTok but other social media platforms as well.

