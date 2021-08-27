Did someone die from the Milk Crate challenge? TikTok bans "dangerous" trend amid rise in broken arms and severe injuries

The Milk Crate Challenge took over the internet in the past month, leaving several participants with broken wrists and fractures. In the TikTok trend, people are seen attempting to climb milk crates stacked in a pyramid-like structure.
The milk crates, made of polythene, are said to hold thousands of pounds of weight individually but when stacked together they can lose stability.
A horrific incident took place in Dallas recently where a woman attempting the Milk Crate challenge was severely injured, leaving people worried that she passed away. When several more participants landed themselves in the hospital after attempting the challenge, TikTok decided to put an end to the dangerous stunt.
Why has TikTok banned the Milk Crate Challenge?
A video of a milk crate challenge went viral online, showcasing a man attempting the challenge seconds before a shooting took place. The person recording the video immediately fled the location and hid behind a car.
Rumors began circulating on Twitter that a woman died after sustaining injuries while attempting the challenge in Dallas. The woman fell from stacked milk crates onto hard concrete outside a gas station. The unknown woman has not died but sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.
Several users, including renowned comedian Conon O'Brien, took to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the social media challenge.
While speaking about the Milk Crate Challenge, Dr. Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic surgeon, said on The Today Show:
“Injuries can include broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears, as well as life-threatening conditions like spinal cord injuries.”
The doctor also mentioned that hospitals are seeing dangerous injuries resulting from the falls.
TikTok has now banned the challenge from being uploaded to the platform.
In an official statement, TikTok claimed it:
“prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.”
Hopefully the challenge remains not only off of TikTok but other social media platforms as well.