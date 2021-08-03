Who was Timbo The Redneck? All about the TikTok star who tragically died in an accident 

The internet is mourning the death of rising TikTok star Timothy Hall, who was popularly known as Timbo The Redneck. The 30-year-old died in a tragic single-vehicle accident on Saturday. He was with his girlfriend Corey, performing donuts while driving his car in front of a neighborhood. He then met with a devastating accident when a truck rammed into the car.

The news regarding his death was shared by his mother on his TikTok account. She wrote:

“Hi, I am a mother of Timbo The Redneck, Tessie. He won’t be making more videos for you. My son had a bad accident yesterday.”

Timbo The Redneck’s brother-in-law, Tony, took to his YouTube channel on August 2nd to announce the terrible news.

“I don’t even know how to really do this video because we made so many videos together…I’m just making this video because we made so many videos together and he used to talk to me all the time about how much you guys and his fans meant to him.” -Tony

Tony also added that he wanted Timbo’s fans to know that he truly appreciated and loved them.

Who was Timbo The Redneck?

Timbo The Redneck aka Timothy Hall was a TikTok creator who had amassed over 194,000 followers on the platform. The Ottawa, Canada-native was known for his comedic sketches and had racked up over 2 million views in total on TikTok. Timothy also posted on Instagram under the username @timbotheredneck.

Timothy’s brother-in-law Tony, took to YouTube to speak about him in detail. He said:

“I remember me and him would be sitting in the room and we would just be there thinking of what to make and we’d make a video and me and Timbo would be out there in the yard whether it was in town or whatever but we’d be sitting out there making videos together, having fun and enjoying everything, the whole situation we had going on.”

Tony continued to thank his fans from TikTok and YouTube for watching Timbo The Redneck’s content.

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart and I know Timbo feels the same way that he appreciated you guys more than anything in the world I know.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral.

