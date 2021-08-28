What happened to Marissa Cloutier, aka Digital Princxss? TikTok star's mugshot goes viral as she is reportedly arrested for leaving her son alone

Digital Princxss, aka Marissa Cloutier, went viral on Twitter yesterday as a mugshot of herself and court documents circulated online. The Adult TikToker immediately made all her social media accounts private but released a message on the video-sharing platform.

This is not the first time the Pokemon fanatic has found herself in trouble with the law. Cloutier was sued by gaming giant Nintendo for copyright infringement while using the username Pokeprincxss. That is why she now calls herself "Digital Princxss."

In the viral mugshot and legal documents shared by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, it was stated that Marissa Cloutier was arrested due to child neglect. It was also noted that she was released on the same day.

As the new information began circulating online, fans tried to "cancel" the Twitch streamer for putting a child in danger.

Lol ok Marrissa🤡 what else can you say about leaving ur child home alone and neighbors that don’t even know you finding him outside CRYING? Then trying to lie about it 😩 and blocking everyone that says anything about the situation pic.twitter.com/dXOEahsuoz — allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021

Someone pls explain to me what legal reason she would have to not talk about leaving her son home alone,,, like I am genuinely confused, lawyer? 🤨 — allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021

Why is @digitalprincxss trying so hard 2 cover up that she was arrested for leaving her son home alone while she went out with friends and her neighbors found him alone and crying #marissacloutier #pokeprincxss #digitalprincxss stop letting rich people cover up their shitty doing pic.twitter.com/7vqDwGbFDQ — allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021

the friends house was 20 mins away from her too 😬 — lilninetales (@lilninetalesx) August 27, 2021

Digitalprincxss also said in the police report that the laundry detergent was kept in her car, maybe as a backup story for who knows how long for if/when she gets caught or confronted for leaving him alone. Why would you keep it in your car otherwise?? #digitalprincxss — Brie 💜 (@Earthy_Haze420) August 28, 2021

Ma’am you is guilty as hell very disappointing how you turned out pic.twitter.com/QDqMjTv5EC — allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021

Before that crowd comes, her being a sex worker has nothing to do with her being a shit parent thnx — allison ™️ (@animetxtties) August 27, 2021

What really gets me is she has money to hire a babysitter and she chose not to. And then she wants to lie about it like we didn't all see the police report. Nobody dresses up to go get laundry detergent. — cece (@thececerae) August 28, 2021

Aw man she told me to focus more on my content maybe she should focus more on her fucking kid 😮😮 — Jen 💋a literal sweetheart 💓🥺 (@dgafjen) August 28, 2021

Makes me wonder how many times she's left him home alone before. Mommy of the year right there. But "don't believe everything you read on the internet guys" — Kayt 💀 (@spicymeatball24) August 27, 2021

Marissa Cloutier responds to online heat after mugshots go viral

The TikTok star took to the video-sharing platform to share insights regarding the incident. Marissa Cloutier admitted to being arrested but claimed that not everything shared online is true:

"Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here and say I do see your comments. I do see your concerns. I am not trying to hide or avoid the situation. For those of you who know how legal stuff works, legally, I am only allowed to say so much regarding it."

She continued:

"I know there are a lot of things being posted online, and they are very much out of context and very much untrue. Please do not believe everything that you would read on the internet."

The post ended with her saying that she can't reveal more information regarding the ongoing legal matter. She concluded:

"I can't really say much more. I just want to say thank you so much for those who have supported me and everything like that. Thank you, guys."

Why did Nintendo sue Marissa Cloutier

The streamer had then branded herself as "pokeprincxss," inspired by Nintendo's Pokemon franchise. The adult content creator was also selling merch concerning her new identity.

Nintendo then sued Marissa Cloutier to protect their intellectual property, and they also did not want fans to think the two were collaborating. The company also demanded she hands over the earnings she made out of her merchandise sales.

Marissa Cloutier has been in trouble multiple times in the past (Image via digitalprincxss)

In October 2020, Marissa Cloutier finally changed her name to Digital Princxss.

