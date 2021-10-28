Who is Micah Beals? 'Parks and Recreation' actor charged with vandalizing George Floyd statue in New York

On October 3, Parks and Recreation actor Micah Beals was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a George Floyd statue in Union Square Park. According to NYPD reports, a video showed the perpetrator on a skateboard throwing paint at the statue at around 10:00 am. Later, police identified Micah Beals.

37-year-old Beals was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for defacing George Floyd’s statue on the Manhattan park. According to The Hill, he was also arrested in Washington DC during the January 6 Capitol riots for curfew violations.

The George Floyd statue was vandalized a few days after its installation. As per CNN, the charge to temporarily restore the statue and remove the silver paint would be around $2000. Meanwhile, it would reportedly take approximately $20,000 to restore the statue permanently.

Who is Micah Beals?

Michigan native Micah Joel Beals was born in 1984. He is professionally known as Micah Femia. According to his IMDb profile, the 37-year old actor and composer has been in the industry since 2005.

According to his resume in Actors Access, Micah Beals has worked in several stage productions. His repertoire includes nine theatrical credits from production groups like The Village Theatre Group, Circle Theater Company, and more. He has played the lead role in productions like The Lion, the Witch, the Wardrobe and The Wizard of Oz.

Micah Beals on InfoWars (Image via MicahFemia/YouTube)

Micah Beals has also appeared in minor roles in commercials, web series, and music videos throughout his career. The Michigan native is best known for his minor roles on CSI: NY in 2012 and Parks and Recreation in 2011.

The actor has been rumored to be living in Manhattan. However, he reportedly grew up in Michigan, which was listed as his permanent residence on his arrest sheet.

While his IMDb page shows only 10 credited roles, his resume claims that Beals has appeared in brief roles in 21 films and TV shows.

Legal charges against Beals

For his most recent offense of vandalism, Beals received a second-degree charge of Criminal Mischief. As per CNN, he was reportedly released and will appear before a judge on November 1, when his case will be heard. Meanwhile, the status of his previous charge for violating a curfew in January is not clear. The actor has had several run-ins with the law since 2002.

