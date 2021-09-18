The long-running police procedural sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine has now ended. Canceled by its original network Fox in 2018, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was picked up by NBC soon after. Since then, the show has only grown in popularity, and as expected, fans are heartbroken about Brooklyn Nine-Nine's ending.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes place in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department. The show has been praised for tackling serious social issues without losing its sense of humor. Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Andre Braugher.

The final two episodes aired on NBC on September 16 to a great reception by fans. Thankfully the show at least nailed the ending. But those wanting to fill the void left by Brooklyn Nine-Nine can find comfort in other similar shows. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be available on Netflix soon.

Melissa Fumero 🇨🇺 #SOSCuba @melissafumero This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #ninenine This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #ninenine https://t.co/bdLxEVD886

Take a look at 5 binge-worthy shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine to watch next

1) Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek poster (Image via NBC)

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian sitcom created by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy. The show ran for six seasons from 2015-2020 on CBC. According to Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek is based on the premise of how wealthy families would behave if they were to lose all their money.

In the show, the affluent Rose family moves to a small town Schitt’s Creek, after losing their fortune. The show stars Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy in central roles. Schitt’s Creek is available to stream on Netflix.

Variety @Variety ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast to Reunite at Emmys, Among First Round of Confirmed 2021 Presenters variety.com/2021/tv/awards… ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast to Reunite at Emmys, Among First Round of Confirmed 2021 Presenters variety.com/2021/tv/awards…

2) Reno 911!

Reno 911! poster (Image via Comedy Central)

Reno 911! is a mockumentary parody of law enforcement shows like Cops, which Fox recently picked up for its 33rd season. Reno 911! shares many similarities with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, especially with its hilarious exchanges between cops. Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver created the show and star in lead roles.

While Reno 911! ran for six seasons on Comedy Central from 2003-2009, it was recently renewed for an eighth season. The seventh season debuted on Quiby in May 2020, but Roku acquired the company. Other seasons of Reno 911! can be streamed on HBO Max and Paramount+.

3) Superstore

America Ferara and Ben Feldman in Superstore (Image via NBC)

Superstore is a workplace comedy similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine that ran from 2015 to 2021 on NBC. Superstore follows the lives of employees working at "Cloud 9", store number 1217, a fictional big-box store in St. Louis, Missouri. Justin Spitzer, a writer on The Office, created the show and served as executive producer for four seasons.

Superstore stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, and Nichole Sakura. Superstore can be watched on Netflix outside the U.S., where it is available on Hulu.

4) Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis in and as Ted Lasso (Image via Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso is a sports drama series created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The show premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020. Sudeikis stars in the show as the titular character Ted Lasso, an American Football coach.

Ted Lasso follows its lead character’s hilarious attempts to coach an English soccer team despite having no experience in the sport. Two seasons in, Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season by Apple TV+. Ted Lasso also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Phil Dunster.

5) Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation cast members (Image from Netflix)

Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary sitcom created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur of The Office fame. The show follows the people's daily lives involved in the Pawnee Parks and Recreation department in Indiana. The show features an all-star cast, with Amy Poehler playing the lead, Leslie Knope. The show received praise for satirizing small-town politics amusingly and with intelligence.

Parks and Recreation also stars Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, and Adam Scott. The show culminated with its final season in 2015, with a reunion happening in 2020. Parks and Recreation is available to stream on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar