How old is Emily Hampshire? 'Schitt's Creek' star reveals Demi Lovato slid into her DMs and wanted to take her on a date

On September 1, during an episode of 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire revealed that she met the pop singer Lovato when they (Demi's preferred pronoun) messaged her on Instagram.

Emily explained,

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime.' And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date."

According to Emily Hampshire, Camp Rock star Demi referred to 78-year-old Holland Taylor's relationship with 46-year-old Paulson. Emily further mentioned:

"I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

How old is Emily Hampshire?

Emily Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie Budd in Schitt's Creek. She was born on 29 August 1981, in Montreal, Canada. However, some other sites list her birth year as 1982. That would make the 12 Monkeys (TV series) star 39 or 40 years old.

Meanwhile, Sorry Not Sorry (2017) singer Demi Lovato was born on 20 August 1992, and recently turned 29 years old. They were briefly engaged to Max Ehrich and announced their split within two months of their engagement.

According to The Globe and Mail, Hampshire was taken by her mother to a Les Misérables stage production when she was in Grade 6 (around 11 years old). The stage production reportedly inspired her to pursue acting.

In 2006, Emily Hampshire married former football player Matthew Smith. However, they divorced in 2014 after Emily was cast in Schitt's Creek. The Canadian native was also engaged to singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger. The pair reportedly got engaged in November 2018 and split on 10 June 2019.

Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire's sexuality

Both stars have previously revealed that they identify as pansexual. Emily announced via her Instagram post in 2019 that the actress identified as pansexual. Meanwhile, Demi came out in March 2021 and revealed that they are sexually fluid (and non-binary).

In the podcast, Demi said,

"A non-binary person can dream. And they, she -- I was a 'she' at the time -- she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends."

Emily Hampshire reverted to it by saying,

"Me too. I wish you weren't 29!"

Both of them mentioned that they are single at the moment.

