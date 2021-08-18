Where to watch Chapelwaite? Release date, streaming details and all you need to know

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody's upcoming TV show, Chapelwaite, is all set to arrive on Epix in a few days.

Based on Stephen King's 1978 short story Jerusalem's Lot, Chapelwaite can prove to be a spine-chilling delight for horror movie buffs.

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite will tell the spooky tale of a family getting haunted after the death of a loved one.

This article will discuss details like premiere, streaming, episodes, and more about Adrien Brody's Chapelwaite on Epix.

Chapelwaite on Epix: Everything about the upcoming horror TV series

When will Chapelwaite premiere?

Chapelwaite: Premiere date and time (Image via Epix)

The first episode of Chapelwaite is all set to air on August 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Since Chapelwaite is an original Epix project, it will be available exclusively on the premium TV network.

How to watch Chapelwaite online?

Fans can subscribe to Epix through the provider or the app (Image via Epix)

Viewers can stream Epix online by getting a subscription to the network through TV streaming platforms like Sling TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV NOW, Apple TV Channels, among others.

Aside from subscribing through a Digital provider, viewers can also get the subscription through the Epix Now app. They can download the app from their preferred application store on their respective devices.

How many episodes will Chapelwaite have?

Chapelwaite: Number of episodes (Image via Epix)

Epix's Chapelwaite is expected to have a total of ten episodes in its first season. The first episode will arrive on August 22, while the next one will premiere on August 29, 2021.

The schedule for subsequent episodes is yet to be announced, but viewers can expect Chapelwaite to be a weekly affair. Hence, the horror show is expected to span over ten weeks.

Chapelwaite: Cast, characters, and what to expect

Chapelwaite: Cast and characters (Image via Epix)

The premise of Epix's upcoming horror show features the story of Captain Charles Boone. The plot is initiated when Captain Boone relocates with his three children to his ancestral home after his wife's demise.

His ancestral home is located in Preacher's Corners, Maine, and the story takes place in 1850s. The tale gets spookier when the family comes across some weird incidents followed by hauntings.

The cast and characters of Chapelwaite are:

Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone

Emily Hampshire as Rebecca Morgan

Jennifer Ens as Honor Boone

Sirena Gulamgaus as Loa Boone

Ian Ho as Tane Boone

Trina Corkum as Mary Dennison

Gord Rand as Martin Burroughs

Allegra Fulton as Ann Morgan

Dean Armstrong as Dr. J. P. Guilford

