Who did Mollie Fitzgerald play in Captain America? Actress charged with murder of her mother, 'not competent' to stand trial

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who played a minor role in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, was arrested on December 31, 2019. The Kansas native was charged with stabbing her mother to death.

According to the Olathe Police Department, they had responded to an armed altercation on December 20, 2019. Law enforcement officers found 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald dead in her Olathe, Kansas, home with a stab wound.

"A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries."

What was Mollie Fitzgerald's role in MCU's Captain America: The First Avenger?

Mollie Fitzgerald with Dominic Cooper's Howard Stark in "Captain America: The First Avenger"

In the 2011 movie, Mollie Fitzgerald appeared as one of Stark's on-stage companions during the Stark Expo in 1943, when Howard Stark (portrayed by Dominic Cooper) demonstrated a prototype of a flying car.

She had also worked as an assistant to the film's director Joe Johnston. In 2011, she told ComicBookMovie.com,

"Although my part is small in this film, I did get to work closely with Dominic Cooper for a few minutes and that was wonderful. Joe Johnston is an unbelievable director, and I've learned a lot about directing from him. Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life."

Mollie Fitzerald has around six acting credits in total and has also directed three short films.

Mollie Fitzgerald and the discrepancies in her trial

After her arrest, Mollie Fitzgerald's bail was set at $500,000. She was a part of an ongoing trial for the alleged murder of her mother. However, on October 10, 2021, TMZ reported that Mollie was found mentally unfit to stand trial in September and is currently in Kansas' mental hospital.

Her mental acuity would be evaluated by three psychiatric doctors, two of whom claimed that she had no recognition of what was happening during the trials. This allowed the test to be halted indefinitely. As per the court's order, Mollie Fitzgerald will be evaluated by experts every 90 days to find whether she is fit for the trial's continuation.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald's attorney told TMZ that she is aware of what she did but lacks an understanding of the judicial process. The trial will likely continue in the future as Mollie (around the age of 40) claims that she acted in self-defence, while the Olathe PD alleges that she stabbed her mother around 4-times.

Mollie's history of delusional behaviour

In 2018, she made a series of Tweets directed towards the US Army's Chief of Staff and the Naval Operations Chief to remove a nano-tech microwave chip in her brain. She believed that the chip was implanted in her brain by the FBI, NSA, and Lockheed Martin when she had visited her dentist.

