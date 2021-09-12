Pop Smoke's grave vandalized: Suspects still at large

Pop Smoke’s gravesite was recently found in a ruined state after someone broke his crypt and tried to pull out his casket. A few sources have captured pictures of the vandalized gravesite.

Pop Smoke’s gravesite on the outer wall of the mausoleum was found in a dilapidated condition, with the marble plaque cracked and broken. However, his name was still visible.

Drag marks were spotted on the ground, implying that vandals possibly robbed Pop Smoke’s tomb or were trying to drag something out.

JUST IN: Pop Smoke's grave was destroyed this weekend and according to TMZ they tried to remove his body😔



Let him rest💔 pic.twitter.com/xuJVL1HXxq — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 11, 2021

An eyewitness revealed that a concrete slab that was likely sitting over Pop Smoke's casket was destroyed. He reported the incident to security. However, he saw a blank slab replacing the plaque when he returned, and caution tape was put on the site.

A lot of debris has been removed already, and there is no confirmation on the replacement of the plaque.

The story behind Pop Smoke’s death

Pop Smoke at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium. (Image via Getty Images)

Bashar Barakah Johnson, popularly known as Pop Smoke, was fatally shot by intruders at his home in Hollywood Hills on February 19, 2020.

According to the New York Times, four people in hoodies entered the rapper’s home at 4:30 a.m. One of them had a weapon. The cops received reports of unknown assailants entering Pop Smoke’s house. The rapper had sustained multiple gunshot wounds by the time police arrived. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center but did not survive.

There has been speculation that Pop Smoke's death may have been gang-related. Fans have accused the rapper's close friend Mike Dee of orchestrating the hit. However, five suspects, two juveniles and three adults, were arrested on July 9, 2020. The adults were charged with murder committed during a robbery and burglary. The juveniles were charged with murder and robbery.

Also Read

Pop Smoke was a well-known rapper who gained mainstream recognition after releasing singles, Welcome to the Party and Dior, in 2019. His first mixtape, Meet the Woo, was released in July 2019, followed by Meet the Woo 2 in February 2020. He was considered a rising star in mainstream hip-hop.

Edited by Srijan Sen