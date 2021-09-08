Who is Joie Chavis' baby daddy? All about the model as she's spotted kissing Diddy in viral pictures

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Joie Chavis recently grabbed the headlines after being spotted while on vacation in Italy. The producer and the model were captured while sharing a kiss and embracing each other on Diddy's yacht on the waters of Capri.

It is unknown if Joie Chavis and Diddy are in a relationship. Last month, the latter came to Europe with his daughters to attend an event in Venice and then went for his vacation in Italy.

TSR EXCLUSIVE: We caught Diddy & Joie Chavis kissing on his yacht in Italy 👀https://t.co/jGUktm9cxD — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 7, 2021

Previously, there have been rumors of a romance between the 51-year-old and City Girls singer Yung Miami. The two were seen together at a birthday party in June 2021. However, their relationship status was not confirmed.

Everything to know about Joie Chavis

Model, entrepreneur, and social media personality Joie Chavis (Image via Joie Chavis/Instagram)

Joie Chavis, born on September 27, 1988, is a popular model, entrepreneur, and social media personality. She is known chiefly for her relationship with rapper Bow Wow.

The 32-year-old grew up in Torrance, California. She did her schooling at Torrance High School and completed her graduation from the University of California.

Joie Chavis started her career as a backup dancer. She later became a successful model and has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She is also the owner of an online shop, Shop Sai, named after her daughter, Shai Moss.

Joie Chavis was in a relationship with Bow Wow in 2010. They became parents Shai Moss in 2011. However, their relationship went through some problems, and they two eventually broke up in 2013. They tried to get back together in 2016 but were unsuccessful.

She secretly began dating rapper Future in 2017. In 2018, Chavis revealed that she was pregnant but had already split with Future by then. Their son, Hendrix, was born in 2018, and they remain supportive of each other despite getting separated.

