Who is Jessica Leidolph? Model suffers scarring injuries after being mauled by leopard during photoshoot

Model Jessica Leidolph was attacked by a leopard on August 24 during a photoshoot in Germany. The incident is believed to have scarred her for life.

Jessica Leidolph was then airlifted to a specialist clinic. The incident occurred at the animal shelter Seniorenresidenz fur Showtiere, in the town of Nebra in Germany. The shelter is reportedly a home for retired show animals, and one of them is the 16-year-old leopard Troja, who attacked the model during the shoot.

Jessica stepped into the leopard’s enclosure when the beast attacked her unprovoked. According to the DPA news agency, the incident is being probed by German authorities and they focused on the beast’s owner, 48-year-old Birgit Stache, on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

The cops are investigating the safety precautions being taken and the people who were present at the photoshoot. A public health officer visited the compound on August 25 to check if the animals were being kept properly and if the facility met regulatory standards. Birgit Stache has been an animal trainer in circuses and amusement parks, and has owned the leopard since 2019.

For now, it is only known that Jessica Leidolph is a 36-year-old model who has posed with several animals in the past. She describes herself as an animal lover on her website and owns horses, cats, pigeons and parrots. She recently grabbed the headlines after being attacked by a leopard named Troja during a photoshoot.

The Daily Mail reports that Troja and another leopard Paris, had featured in a Panasonic ad before they were shifted to the 10,000 sq. ft. compound in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. While undergoing surgery, the model said that the beast kept biting her cheek, ear and hand. She was admitted to the hospital with severe bleeding wounds, and lost consciousness during the attack.

Local media have falsely claimed that Troja escaped the enclosure. However, Burgenland District spokesperson Steven Muller-Uhrig denied the claims, and said that keeping leopards does not require a permit in Saxony Anhalt. Authorities are now reportedly considering revoking the license of Troja’s owner, Birgit Stache.

Stache is being investigated by cops following the attack on Jessica Leidolph, and public health officials are trying to ensure that the shelter meets all safety standards. Seniorenresidenz fur Showtiere is home to more than 130 retired animal artists that include cats, seals, pigs and ponies.

