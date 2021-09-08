Why did Polo G get arrested? Rapper reportedly nabbed in LA over concealed weapon charges

Polo G continues to court controversy as he was recently arrested for reportedly carrying a concealed firearm.

As per law enforcement sources, the rapper was busted on the afternoon of September 6 in Downtown LA. The firearm was found in the car where he was a passenger.

The police mentioned that two handguns were also found in the car. It was hard for the police to handcuff the rapper since he became very defensive.

The singer’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, has not yet commented on the arrest. An underage male has also been arrested on the same charges along with Polo G.

However, the latter’s sister has confirmed that he is not in jail. The 22-year-old was previously arrested in Miami, where he reportedly attacked a cop.

Controversial past of Polo G

Born as Taurus Tremani Bartlett on January 6, 1999, the artist became popular with his singles, Finer Things and Pop Out. His first album, Die a Legend, was released in 2019 and remained in the sixth position on US Billboard 200.

Despite being a well-known face, Polo G has been a controversial figure. A few months ago, he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and attacking a public servant.

The rapper and his brother were in a vehicle that was pulled over because of dark-tinted windows. The driver did not roll the window down, and the passengers were asked to come out of their car. However, Polo G had to be forced out of the car and was accused of attacking an officer who reportedly suffered a few injuries.

The incident was criticized by his mother, Stacia Mac. She said police did not reveal the location of her son, and she requested fans to contact the cops for mishandling her son’s arrest.

After being released, Polo G spoke up about his arrest and said that the cops had been targeting him and his crew since they came to South Florida. The Chicago native recently hired tight security for his home after masked men with weapons broke in on September 2.

