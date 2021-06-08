What is Polo G’s net worth? Exploring Rapper’s fortune as he spends nearly $5 million on a mansion near LA 

American rapper Polo G recently spent around $5 million dollars to buy a brand new mansion near San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. The latest purchase is not the only property investment the musician has made this year.

The singer also helped his mother buy a new home around February. Polo G’s mother Stacia Mac took to Instagram to share that he had bought her a dream home.

Polo G’s new house is an ideal example of grandeur and luxury. According to reports from TMZ, the house features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. The “RAPSTAR” singer bought the house for a whopping $4.885 million.

Who is Polo G?

Polo G, born Taurus Tremani Bartlett on January 6th, 1999, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper and recording artist. He hails from Chicago and takes music influences from his hometown.

Best known for his singles “Pop Out” and “Rapstar,” the 22-year-old is often appreciated for his deep lyrics, melodic tunes and Chicago drill style. Polo G rose to fame after his first recording “ODA” went viral on YouTube.

His subsequent releases also garnered millions of views on the platform. His breakthrough single “Finer Things” earned him an offer with Columbia Records. After the signing, he released “Pop Out” with Lil Tijay and charted on Billboard in the US.

His debut album “Die a Legend” was well-received and earned a Platinum certification from RIAA. It also charted at sixth position on “US Billboard 200.”

His second album “The Goat,” performed even better, landing at number 2 on the US Billboard chart.

His new single, “Rapstar,” successfully bagged the top spot at “Billboard Hot 100.”

What is Polo G’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Polo G has an estimated net worth of $3 million. The majority of his earnings come from his music, including albums and singles. Most of his releases so far have landed on the charts, which also means the rapper has earned money from the streams.

Polo G is also a social media influencer and content creator. He has 79 million subscribers on YouTube with millions of views on his videos. Therefore, the performer also earns from his YouTube revenues. In addition, he has launched a new clothing line “Polo. G Capalot.”

The singer is all set to release a new album, “Hall of Fame,” which will also feature a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod