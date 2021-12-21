For true-crime fanatics, conspiracy theorists, and in-house investigators, 2021 has been a great year. This year, there has been no shortage of crime documentaries that have explored various schemes, scams, and bone-chilling murders in vivid detail.

Whether it's out of fear or fascination, people are tuning into true crime, and t has skyrocketed the popularity of crime documentaries.

Here's a look at the top 5 crime documentaries of 2021. In case you missed any of it, you can make sure you binge through the best true crime content with the help of this list.

Top 5 crime documentaries of 2021

5) Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal is an American crime documentary about the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. The film takes a deep dive into the fraudulent methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of rich and famous families into top American universities.

It released on Netflix on 17 March 2021 and was one of the top ten most watched documentaries on Netflix. It has an approval rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4) Murder Among the Mormons

Murder Among the Mormons is a true-crime documentary mini-series that follows Mark Hofmann, one of the most notable forgers in history. He created forgeries related to the Latter Day Saint Movement.

Hofmann created explosive devices resulting in two deaths, and was exposed as a forger and sent to prison. The documentary premiered on Netflix on 3 March 2021 and has an approval rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3) Dr. Death

Dr. Death is an American crime drama mini-series based on a podcast of the same name. Created by Patrick MacManus, it is based on Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who became notorious for permanently mutilating his patients and killing two of them.

The mini-series was released released on Peacock on 15 July 2021. It ranks high among documentaries, having a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2) The Lady and the Dale

The Lady and the Dale is an American documentary that revolves around Elizabeth Carmichael, who launched Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation and launched a car named "The Dale."

With the car's rise to prominence, Carmichael was thrust into media scrutiny about the car's technology and her own past.

The mini-series consists of just four episodes and it premiered on HBO on 31 January 2021. The documentary holds a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 100%.

1) LuLaRich

LuLaRich is a mini-series based on LuLaRoe, a clothing empire accused of being a pyramid scheme. It features former employees, sellers, and the owners of the company DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham.

With just four episodes, the film ranks high in American documentaries. It released on Amazon Prime Video on 10 September 2021. The documentary received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%.

