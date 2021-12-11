'Friends': 5 best Christmas episodes that are simply unforgettable

'Tis the holiday season, and Friends fans are, yet again, gravitating towards binge-watching the hit series' Christmas episode rather than looking at fresh Christmas releases. The wildly popular 90s sitcom centered around a group of six friends did not only set friendship goals but also created unique holiday trends and traditions.

In the spirit of the season, let's look at some of the best Christmas episodes that Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross celebrated and made us all envious.

5 Best Christmas episodes from 'Friends'

1) The One With the Holiday Armadillo (Season 7, Episode 10)

The episode gets a lot of laughs from viewers, with Ross dressed up as the holiday armadillo.

His teaching moment with Ben gets interrupted by Chandler barging in dressed as Santa and stealing the moment.

Jordan the Grizzthusiast @JordanP_901 Top 3 favorite friends episode has to be the holiday armadillo Top 3 favorite friends episode has to be the holiday armadillo https://t.co/9R5M394frn

Friends is incomplete without Chandler's quips, and "What are you doing here... weird... turtle... man?" is probably one of the funniest lines from the episode.

The episode also shows Chandler taking Monica to a fancy restaurant and trying his hardest to appear cool by slipping money to the maître d' to get a table.

Meanwhile, Phoebe and Rachel's apartment is done with the repairs and Phoebe tries to get Rachel to come back and live with her by giving Joey annoying presents.

2) The One With the Routine (Season 6, Episode 10)

Niken @nikendr Abis rewatch Friends episode2 Christmas. The best one: S06E10 “The One with The Routine” Abis rewatch Friends episode2 Christmas. The best one: S06E10 “The One with The Routine” https://t.co/DXq2zVjzXu

This episode of Friends is a mix of Christmas and New Year as it features elements of both the holidays. The gang looks for presents hidden by Monica so that they can one-up her.

However, the highlight of the episode is Ross and Monica's dance routine, which has since become a sensational pop culture phenomenon.

Many have tried, but no one does the routine quite like the Geller siblings.

3) The One With the Girl from Poughkeepsie (Season 4, Episode 10)

Undoubtedly, this episode is filled with Christmas cheer as Friends' very own, in-house rockstar, Phoebe presents the song she wrote about the gang.

The episode also features Joey getting a job at Monica's restaurant just so she can fire him in front of everyone and establish her authority. Chandler sets up Rachel with one of his co-workers and Ross gets enmeshed in another of his dating troubles as tries to date two women at a time.

4) The One Where Rachel Quits (Season 3, Episode 10)

Everyone knows what a terrible waitress Rachel is, and that adds significantly to Friends' comic relief in the initial seasons. However, after Gunther tells her that she needs to be re-trained even after having worked at Central Perk for a while, she quits (on Joey and Chandler's advice). Since waitressing is the only job she's ever had, it's fun to see Rachel create a resume for herself.

The episode also includes Ross breaking a Girl Scout's leg and then helping sell her share of cookies.

The most heartwarming spirit of Christmas is displayed by the gang when they all buy old Christmas trees for Phoebe who was appalled by seeing them ending up in the wood chipper earlier.

5) The One With Phoebe's Dad (Season 2, Episode 10)

Phoebe finally finds out about her father from her grandmother and decides to go looking for him. She is accompanied by Joey and Chandler, and any moment with these two is always full of laughs. The two guys buy Christmas gifts for their friends from a gas station and end up bringing back bizarre gifts like cans of soda, toilet seat covers, car spray and wipers, etc.

The episode also features Monica and Rachel's Christmas party getting ruined when Ross accidentally breaks the radiator knob.

