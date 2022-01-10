Bob Saget's children: All about the comedy icon's family as he dies aged 65

On January 9, ABC's Full House and Netflix's sequel Fuller House star Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65. On Sunday, the comedian and actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Local law enforcement authorities responded to a call around 4:00 pm and found Bob Saget unresponsive. The How I Met Your Mother narrator was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Variety that there seemed to be no signs of foul play.

Local police also did not establish a connection to drugs. Furthermore, as per Variety, the cause of death will be announced after the autopsy is done later. Bob Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

What is known about Bob Saget's children?

The comedy legend was married to journalist Kelly Rizzo at the time of his death. The couple married in 2018 and had no children together until his demise. Bob was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. The couple reportedly parted ways following his drinking problem. Sherri and Bob had three daughters together.

Bob Saget's eldest daughter Aubrey was born in February 1987, while his second daughter Lara was born in October 1989. Bob and Sherri had their youngest daughter Jennifer in November 1992. In 2016, the comedian and actor spoke to PEOPLE about his daughters. He said,

"They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They're all artists."

Aubrey Saget (34) is a Brooklyn, New York-based artist who received a master's degree in Fine Arts from New York University. The 34-year-old artist was awarded the Steinhardt Master's in Fine Art Scholarship from NYU in 2015. Aubrey and her sister Lara co-founded a Brooklyn-based art studio, Studio200Nyc. As per the studio's website, it is a "traveling art exhibition collective founded in 2013."

The studio reportedly curates and creates art installations around New York while also organizing workshops in New York City. Studio200Nyc also arranges art shows with several artists showcasing different themes and media.

Lara Melanie Saget (32) also received a master's degree in fine arts from New York University. She has showcased her art in numerous solo and group exhibitions around New York. Lara has also received multiple residency and scholarship grants through her art.

Bob Saget's youngest daughter, Jennifer Belle (29), has managed to stay out of the public eye. Not much information is available about Jennifer's education and career.

Edited by Siddharth Satish