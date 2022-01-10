How old is Kelly Rizzo? All about Bob Saget's wife as 'Full House' star is found dead at 65

Full House star Bob Saget recently passed away, aged 65. The actor and comedian was reportedly found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No immediate cause of death has been revealed so far, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ that no foul play or substance abuse was involved:

"We have no information on the cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. The Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."

The TV star also performed a standup comedy show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville the day before his demise. Bob Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children, who he shares with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

Everything to know about Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo

Kelly Rizzo is a TV personality and travel blogger (Image via Kelly Rizzo/Instagram)

Kelly Rizzo, a food and travel blogger, is best known for hosting the TV show Eat Travel Rock (ETR). She hails from Chicago and is currently based in Los Angeles.

According to ETR's official website, Kelly has been described as a "blonde Sicilian with a rocker-chic personality". She gained immense popularity for documenting her travel stories and food experiences on her blog Eat Travel Rock.

The blog was later developed into a TV show of the same name and has successfully aired for the past five years. Kelly was named "Travel Queen" by Modern Luxury's Michigan Avenue Magazine in 2017.

The 42-year-old is also a well-known Instagram personality and has more than 150K followers on the platform. Bob Saget met Kelly Rizzo in 2015, several years after divorcing his first wife Sherri in 1997.

The duo got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. At the time, the How I Met Your Mother actor told US Weekly that he never planned to have another relationship but found love for the second time with Kelly:

"I didn't think I'd have a relationship again. I was kind of in that 'just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they're 90' mindset."

The comedian said Kelly is talented and revealed she shares a close bond with his three daughters:

"My daughters love her! She's a remarkable person, and she's really talented. She's got her own website and streaming series called Eat Travel Rock."

Despite being married for nearly four years, Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget spent their first Christmas together in December 2021. The former shared a heartwarming Instagram post with her husband on the festive day, just a few days before his demise.

