How did George Rossi die? Cause of death explored as 'The Bill' star passes away at 60

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, The Bill actor George Rossi passed away at the age of 60. The news of his demise was shared by the actor's wife, Catrin, in an exclusive to the Daily Mail. Rossi is survived by his wife and two children.

As per Catrin's statement, Rossi passed away at his north London home while surrounded by his wife and children - Santino (24) and Matilda (26). Catrin told the Daily Mail:

"It was expected but this has hit us hard and we really don't know what more to say."

Erron Gordon @errongordon Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP https://t.co/8o3ILwNqXp

George Rossi was best known for playing Detective Constable Duncan Lennox in ITV's British police drama, The Bill. His first appearance on the show was in 1993, and five years later, Rossi became a series regular. As per his IMDb profile, the actor has been credited in 192 episodes over almost a decade.

Actor George Rossi's cause of death

According to Catrin's quote in the Daily Mail exclusive, George Rossi died from pancreatic cancer. Given that his wife said they had anticipated his unfortunate demise from the disease, Rossi's cancer was likely at an advanced stage.

As per Pancreatic.org, this form of cancer has the highest mortality rate of all other common forms of the disease. The site also claims that the survivability rate after five years of diagnosis is around 10% for all stages of patients. Pancreatic cancer has also claimed the lives of renowned people like Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, and Point Break actor Patrick Swayze.

Exploring George Rossi's legacy

Rossi was a Glasgow, Scotland native of Italian descent. He made his acting debut in 1984's British dark-comedy Comfort and Joy. Following his foray into professional acting, George booked multiple one-time roles in TV episodes and made brief appearances in TV movies.

In 1986, the actor appeared in six episodes of the mini-series The Singing Detective, where he portrayed the Second Mysterious Man. After The Bill ended in 2010, Rossi starred in another ITV police drama, Whitechapel. He played Detective Constable John McCormack for six episodes.

Throughout his 36-year career, Rossi has acted in 44 projects. His last appearance was as David in the 2020 independent feature film Le Cineaste - A Director's Journey. The film won the Best Narrative Feature and Best Director Award at last year's Berlin Movie Awards.

