What is Eve Jobs' net worth? All about Steve Jobs' daughter as she makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week 

On September 30, late Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve, made headlines with her runway modeling debut at Paris Fashion Week. She modeled in the Paris fashion brand Coperni's Spring 2022 show.

In the show, Coperni introduced an "origami" handbag inspired by iPhone's photos app icon. She wore a neon green top paired with a black skirt and bulky white sunglasses. Eve Jobs walked amongst established names in modeling like Gigi Hadid and Paloma Elseser.

Last year, Eve Jobs modeled for a Glossier ad campaign for the holidays. In April, the 23-year old model also made a cameo on singer-songwriter Harry Hudson's music video for Take My Time. The two have been linked together since early 2021. However, in August, there was speculation of their separation.

How much money did Eve Jobs inherit?

Steve Jobs' widow and Eve's mother, Laura Powell Jobs, is worth around $20.1 billion in 2021. While Laura inherited most of Steve's fortune, she has since invested it and almost doubled it since 2011 (when Steve passed away).

According to Laura's statement to the New York Times, her children will not receive much of Steve and Laura's fortune after their demise. She said:

"I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth. I am doing this in honour of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way."

She continued:

"I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that. Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."

What is Eve Jobs' net worth?

Eve is an accomplished equestrian who often competes in horse shows. According to CNBC, she won the $130,000 CSI 3 Grand Prix at the Split Rock Jumping Tour in Lexington, Kentucky, in May 2019. Furthermore, Eve Jobs won the $100,000 Reliable Rentals Grand Prix in August 2019 while competing against riders in British Columbia, Canada.

In 2016, it was reported that her mother Laura bought Eve a $15 million ranch where she trains with her horse Venue D'Fees Des Hazalles.

This pegs her net worth at roughly $15.5 million (estimated).

It is expected that Eve Jobs will grow her fortune in the future with her newfound career in modeling and as a professional equestrian. If she utilizes her social media for paid promotions, she is bound to earn even more, with a follower count of over 231,000. Furthermore, Eve could also use her Stanford degree to endeavor into new ventures of her own.

