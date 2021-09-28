How rich is Tom Selleck? Actor’s net worth explored ahead of ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 premiere

Tom Selleck’s highly anticipated show, Blue Bloods, is set to premiere on CBS this Friday. Fans are excited to see their favorite character, Frank Reagan, return for Season 12.

The veteran actor plays a New York Police Commissioner on Blue Bloods, which revolves around a multi-generational police family. Tom Selleck, an army veteran, is perfect for the role. His performance has always impressed those following his work.

Selleck has been in the entertainment industry since the 80s. He is a highly celebrated actor who is worth several million.

Tom Selleck’s net worth

Blue Bloods actor is an actor, producer, and screenwriter. His career has made him worth $45 million. Reports claim that Selleck’s initial salary for his prominent role in Blue Bloods was $150,000. Currently, he earns $200,000 per episode. This means Selleck makes $5 million per season.

Previous salary

Interestingly, Tom Selleck’s current remuneration is less than what he used to receive earlier. His salary on Magnum P.I., an 80s crime drama that made him famous, was $500,000. Despite not receiving the same pay today, Selleck is still the highest-paid actor among his Blue Bloods co-stars in terms of net worth.

Noteworthy projects

Selleck was recognized with two Emmys and one Golden Globes for his performance in Magnum P.I. He is popularly known as Monica Geller’s ex-boyfriend Richard in Friends.

In addition to starring in multiple films and shows, Selleck has also garnered appreciation for breakthrough performance for playing the titular role in the Jesse Stone television film franchise.

Real estate and personal life

The Detroit-born owns multiple properties, including a $5 million ranch in Ventura, California, an apartment in Los Angeles, and a luxurious home in Hawaii.

Tom Selleck has been married for 33 years to Jillie Mack and has a daughter Hannah. He adopted a son, Kevin, with his first wife Jacqueline Ray.

About ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres on October 1 at 10.00 pm on CBS. The network recently published several images from the set of the show. The accompanying post hinted at the story that will unfold this season.

The synopsis of the first episode, titled Hate is Hate, of Blue Bloods Season 12, reads:

Also Read

“As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.”

Apart from Tom Selleck, the show also stars several prominent actors, including Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan Boyle) and Sami Gayle (Nicole Reagan Boyle).

Edited by Srijan Sen