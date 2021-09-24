Is Fortnite returning to Apple devices? The final verdict will leave fans in shambles

The fight regarding Fortnite between Epic Games and Apple Inc. has gone on for a long time, and players who were waiting patiently for the court battle to come to an end will not be pleased with the final verdict.

While the actual verdict of the court battle is still far off, the ruling that was given earlier this month is not going Epic's way.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Apple has confirmed that "Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals".



Tim Sweeney states that this could be a process that could take up to 5 years.

Apple has confirmed that they will not bring Fortnite back to the App Store until the fight between the two powerhouses is totally over. This is a process that will take a long time to resolve in the courts, and it is expected that Fortnite will not be able to make it back on iOS devices in the next five years.

Epic Games CEO tweets out the possible fate of Fortnite in Apple devices

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has posted a series of tweets with screen grabs from emails sent by lawyers backing Apple during the court battle. The email has made it clear that there is no possibility of Fortnite returning to the App Store until the final verdict of this battle has been given.

Tim Sweeney tweeted:

“Apple has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic’s developer program account at this time. Furthermore, Apple will not consider any further requests for reinstatement until the district court’s judgment becomes final and non-appealable.”

Tim Sweeney has accused Apple of falsehoods, stating that this was not the agreement that was initially decided between both the companies. Apparently, Apple has previously "welcomed" the proposition to reinstate Fortnite into Apple devices while the battle went on behind the scenes in the district courts.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users. Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users.

While there has been no counter from Apple's side regarding Sweeney's claims, they have also not denied the authenticity of the emails. However, this move from Epic Games might be a tactical one to keep Apple from feeling victorious as the public pressure from the Fortnite community might play spoilsport.

GrantTheGoat @grantthegoatyt The entire Epic VS Apple lawsuit is an emotional rollercoaster. The entire Epic VS Apple lawsuit is an emotional rollercoaster.

Nonetheless, Fortnite players who were waiting for the game to return will have to wait a lot longer. There might be a chance Fortnite may never return to iOS, but here's hoping for the best.

