Who is Alaina Scott? All about Eminem's adopted daughter as she gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller

Eminem's adopted daughter Alaina Scott is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news with a series of photos from the engagement.

In the pictures, the couple is seen on the rooftop terrace at Detroit's Monarch Club. Matt is seen sitting on one knee while popping the question and asking for Alaina’s hand. The latter also showed a glimpse of her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring in the photos.

Alaina Scott and Matt Moeller have reportedly been dating for seven years. The pair have posted loved-up photos on Instagram since the former opened her page in 2014. In July 2021, she took to social media to celebrate her seventh anniversary with Matt.

In an adorable Instagram post, Alaina mentioned that Matt was her favorite person and best friend. She also called him the “best fur dad and the best partner."

The pair reportedly moved in together in 2016 and publicly confirmed their relationship that same year. As of now, it remains unknown when the couple has decided to tie the knot.

Everything to know about Alaina Scott

Alaina Scott is Eminem's adopted daughter (Image via Instagram/alainamariescott)

Alaina Scott is Eminem’s eldest daughter and the biological child of the rapper’s former sister-in-law, Dawn Scott. She was born on 22 February 1993, in Michigan and attended Cherokee Elementary and Chippewa Valley High School.

She also went to Seneca Middle School and graduated from the University of Oakland in Oakland County, Michigan. Alaina was adopted by Eminem and his former wife Kim Scott in the 2000s as her biological mother struggled with substance abuse.

Dawn Scott passed away in 2016 from an alleged drug overdose. Eminem and his ex-wife became Alaina’s legal guardian when she was young.

Following Eminem and Kim’s divorce, the former opened up about his relationship with Alaina during an interview with Rolling Stone:

"I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Alaina Scott has also been mentioned in some of Eminem’s popular songs like Mockingbird, Deja vu and Going Through Changes. She also shares a close bond with the rapper’s biological daughter Hailie Mathers and his adopted child Stevie Laine (formerly Whitney Scott Mathers).

Alaina currently lives in Detroit and has a book club on Goodreads. She has over 30K followers on Instagram and advocates for body positivity and women empowerment.

