Who is Ellie Woods? All about Jordan Fisher's wife as couple set to welcome first child together

Actor Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie Woods are all set to become parents. The couple are expecting their first baby, a son, and announced through Instagram on December 14.

Jordan Fisher shared the news with a video where his wife surprised him with a positive pregnancy test.

In the latest video clip, Woods asked her husband to wear a jacket and put his hand inside the pocket, which then unveiled the pregnancy test. Woods and Fisher surprised their family members and friends with cupcakes filled with blue frosting, announcing that they were expecting a boy.

About Jordan Fisher’s wife in brief

Born on June 30, 1998, Ellie Woods is a clinical nutritionist. Ellie grew up alongside her sibling Harrison Woods in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Woods did her schooling at a local high school and then graduated from the University of Alabama. She loves to do shopping, spend time with her friends, and is specifically interested in traveling.

Ellie has been concerned about her fitness since she was a toddler and started working on her physical health in her teenage years. Fitness eventually became her passion and she aimed to become a dietician, choosing 'Food and Nutrition' as her major.

Ellie also has her own YouTube channel and is popular on various social media platforms. She has previously collaborated with the Los Angeles initiative, Share Meal, and loves to share pictures from daily life and with friends and family.

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods relationship timeline

Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher attend the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Image by Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods met for the first time when Fisher was 13 years old. They grew up being “best friends” and developed romantic feelings for each other at one point.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in November 2020. They exchanged vows outdoors in the back courtyard of Cinderella Castle and celebrated their union at a reception.

Jordan Fisher is a well-known actor, singer, dancer, and musician and made his debut with recurring roles on television series like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie. The 27-year-old also played supporting roles in films like Grease Live, Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, and others.

