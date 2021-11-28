Who is Kellee Merrell? All about Ty Pennington's wife as couple gets married in 19th-century home

Popular host and former model Ty Pennington is now married to Kellee Merrell. The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony attended by eight people on November 27 in Savannah, Georgia.

The wedding ceremony was held in a 19th-century house restored by Pennington and Merrell and is still undergoing renovation. They got engaged back in July 2021 when Pennington proposed to Merrell during a morning coffee at his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

In an interview with People, Ty Pennington said that he had admired Kellee Merrell in all these years. He added that their paths crossed at the right time, and it is a thing where someone feels happy being around a person. He said that he never thought about getting married, and Merrell changed that for him.

Ty Pennington’s wife: Everything you need to know

Kelle Merrell is a social media manager and is a native of Vancouver, Canada. Merrell is not active on social media. She and Ty Pennington met for the first time during a TV show.

Merrell and Pennington remained on good terms through their common friends and reconnected in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. They quarantined together and used it to strengthen their relationship and get to know each other.

Born on June 7, 1988, Merrell’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000, according to biographydaily.com. Since she does not have a Wikipedia page, very little information is available about her parents and educational background.

About Ty Pennington in brief

Also known as Tygert Burton “Ty” Pennington, he gained recognition after appearing on TLC’s Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. He was the host of the ABC series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012.

Pennington then hosted three more shows – The Revolution, On the Meni, and American Diner Revival from 2012 to 2016. Trading Spaces was later revived in 2017, and Pennington once again joined the show.

Pennington grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. While attending Kennesaw State University, he used to take night classes and work during the day. He later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Art Institute of Atlanta.

