Who is Keion Henderson's ex-wife? Former marriage explored as he gets engaged to Shaunie O'Neal

Television personality Shaunie O'Neal is now engaged to her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson. The latter proposed to O'Neal on November 11, and she answered "yes" to him, as confirmed by O'Neal's representative.

In an interview with People, O'Neal said that this was one of the best days of her life, and someone officially proposed to her for the first time. She added that she never expected to experience love like this, and that night was amazing for her.

PickensHotTopic🔥 @HotPickens Congratulations!! Shaunie O’Neal on her engagement to Pastor Keion Henderson! Someone said: What a messy First Lady they’re getting. 🤣 Congratulations!! Shaunie O’Neal on her engagement to Pastor Keion Henderson! Someone said: What a messy First Lady they’re getting. 🤣 https://t.co/P29rD2BeKL

Shaunie O'Neal continued and said she wished to experience it repeatedly and called her partner an extraordinary man of God. She mentioned that he is wise, supportive, loving, attractive, and loves her and her children in a way that changed her life and heart.

Keion Henderson also mentioned in a statement to People that he had never been more loved before and never met such a supportive person in his life. He said that their love and respect for each other contribute to their evolving humility and growth. Henderson also said that she brings out the best in him and wants the best for him.

About Keion Henderson's wife

The Hollywood Mask reports that Keion Henderson was married to Felicia Henderson from 2015 to 2016. They became the parents of two daughters.

The reason behind the pair's separation is still a mystery. They used to post pictures together when they were married and worked together at The Lighthouse Church, of which Henderson was the founder.

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson attend the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California (Image via Getty Images)

Keion has never revealed much about his split with Felicia. However, he mentioned the separation in his book, Shift. A few rumors also say that it was Keion who initially filed for divorce.

Detailed information about Felicia Henderson, including her family and education, is very little, and it is unknown how and where she met Keion Henderson.

Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson relationship timeline

According to sources, the two have known each other for a long time, and they started dating in February. The pair became well connected through a mutual friend.

O'Neal and Henderson got engaged on a tropical island. The latter proposed to his partner with a beautiful 4.22 karat radiant cut diamond ring that had 50 round cut white diamonds included inside an 18 karat white gold band by Jason of Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Henderson also surprised O'Neal with a beautiful private fireworks display. The moment was caught on camera by videographer Espartaco Albornoz Jr. and photographer Devon Adderly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer