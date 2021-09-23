Who is Ines Gomez Mont? Mexican TV host who proposed to Tom Brady, on the run after being accused of embezzling billions of pesos

Mexican TV host Ines Gomez Mont and her lawyer husband Victor Manuel Alvarez Puga are allegedly on the run after embezzling nearly three billion pesos from the Ministry of Interior.

On September 10, 2021, the court issued an arrest warrant against the couple for laundering public money between 2016 and 2017. The duo has also been charged with laundering funds from criminal sources.

Earlier this month, Mont took to Instagram to share that she and her husband do not have access to the warrant. She also claimed that there was no proof to justify the document.

She mentioned that the family is prepared to face the legal process and exercise their rights. However, the couple reportedly fled the country within a week of the investigation to avoid a legal encounter.

A former employee of the duo told TV Notas that the couple had run away to the United States with their children to evade arrest. The employee mentioned that Mont was scared of the legal consequences and decided not to return to Mexico for the time being.

However, according to Animal Politico, the Mexican Attorney General's Office has asked Interpol to authorize an international warrant order against the pair.

The red notice would allow international authorities to track Mont and Puga's location. According to the outlet, the couple could face between 20 and 60 years in prison if convicted.

Everything to know about Ines Gomez Mont

Ines Gomez Mont is a Mexican TV host, journalist, and model. She is best known for asking Tom Brady to marry her during a Super Bowl press conference.

She began her career in the entertainment industry as an actress for the 1997 Telenovela Tric Trac. She then became the face of TV Azteca after joining the network's news department in 2002.

Mont started hosting Los 25+ in 2004 and also joined the team of Ventaneando in 2005. That same year she was appointed as a sports reporter for TV Azteca.

The broadcaster gained popularity after her TV stunt at Super Bowl XLII in 2008. She attended the Super Bowl Media Day conference, wearing a white wedding dress, and proposed to Tom Hardy in public.

However, Brady declined the proposal, saying he was already married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen:

“You are beautiful, and any one who has the opportunity to marry you would be a lucky man.”

Ines Gomez Mont married Javier Diaz in 2008 but parted ways in 2013. She later married Victor Manuel Alvarez Puga in 2015. She is a mother to six children.

Mont is currently making headlines for escaping Mexico with her husband for a nearly $146 million embezzlement case. The TV host was investigated for a questionable bank statement against her growing fortune in 2016.

Meanwhile, her husband and his firm were previously denounced by the Mexican Institute of Social Security for allegedly promoting a million-dollar fraud.

As per local media reports, the family has reportedly evaded several legal investigations in the past using their connection with the law and with the help of prominent contacts. However, the couple is likely to be arrested when they return to Mexico.

