Petition for MatPat to become new Jeopardy host receives more than 50,000 signatures

MatPat has expressed interest in playing the host of the popular game show Jeopardy after the previous host got sacked.

Michael Richards took over the NBC show after beloved host Alex Trebek left the position in November 2020. But the former was recently fired after receiving backlash over sexist and anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast The Randumb Show in 2014.

As the show stands without a permanent host, YouTuber MatPat uploaded a video on his channel, The Film Theorists, yesterday, expressing interest in becoming the new host. Fans are now lobbying for him to take over the 38th season.

Who is MatPat?

Matthew Robert "MatPat" Patrick is a YouTube media analyst, live streamer, and educator. He runs four successful channels with his wife, including The Game Theorists, The Film Theorists, The Food Theorists, and GTLive, amassing almost 28 million subscribers in total.

The Ohio native began uploading videos on his first channel, MatthewPatrick13, in 2009. His earlier videos mainly consisted of his musical theater auditions. However, in 2011, his channel took a turn, and MatPat acquired YouTube stardom.

He uploaded his first episode on The Game Theorists (formally known as Game Theory). He spoke in detail about the relationship between reality and gaming while providing scientific, mathematical, and cultural evidence.

MatPat's spin-off channel, The Film Theorists, went online in 2015. He discusses the film and television industry there and has amassed over ten million subscribers.

On this channel, he uploaded a video titled "Film Theory: I SOLVED The Jeopardy Host Controversy." MatPat analyzed game show hosts since the beginning of the show, and he ended the 18-minute-long video with him expressing interest in becoming the new host.

He also included previous hosting credits as audition tapes for the show.

MatPat said in the video:

"I think I'd be great... You get 0% of the jobs you don't apply for, so here I am! I have four YouTube channels that have threaded the needle of information and entertainment for four years."

The 34-year-old also mentioned fellow entertainment personalities who would be fitting hosts of Jeopardy, including Mayim Bialik, Derik Miller, and Michael Stevens. He also shed light on how his past controversies, including using transphobic language and being accused of plagiarism, could affect his run as a host.

MatPat continued to urge his supporters to sign the petition saying:

"I want to host Jeopardy; it will be a dream come true."

The petition held over 50,970 signatures at the time of writing. The content creator also urged fans to tweet @Jeapordy and use #WhoisMatPat to garner attention.

