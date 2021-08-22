Will Aaron Rodgers become the new ‘Jeopardy!’ host following Mike Richards' exit?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been vocal about his desire to host the iconic TV game show “Jeopardy,” and the position is now open.

New Jeopardy host Mike Richards announced on Friday that he had resigned from the role after clips of his offensive comments about women and Jewish people surfaced online.

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host https://t.co/9bj8KeWizf — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2021

Richards was announced as the new host on August 13th, but the skeletons in his closet resurfaced and he decided to step down.

Rodgers wants to host Jeopardy fulltime

In a weird coincidence, Aaron Rodgers spoke of his desire to host the game show on Mad Dog Sports Radio just hours before the news broke that Richards was stepping down.

The reigning NFL MVP told host Adam Schein:

“Yeah, I definitely would have [taken the job]. I mean, if they would’ve figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah for sure.”

"Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure."



Aaron Rodgers told @AdamSchein he would have taken the Jeopardy job if he was offered it. pic.twitter.com/QYEpScMnUi — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 20, 2021

Rodgers described how much fun he had hosting the show earlier this year:

“That was so much fun. I spent a lot of time studying and getting ready for it. I definitely wanted it, was interested in finding a way to make it work with my schedule and their schedule and filming. But I had such a blast. I mean I have zero regrets with how it all went. It was such a special environment.”

Rodgers believes he can host Jeopardy and also play in the NFL

In April this year, Rodgers told The Ringer that he would love to be the permanent host of the game show. The nine-time Pro Bowler said that he didn’t think he would have to give up playing in the NFL to do the job. Rodgers explained:

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.

It may be far-fetched, but Rodgers now has another chance at becoming the show's permanent host and the producers will likely explore him as an option given his enthusiasm for it.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar