Who is T Nathan Lokius? TikTok star goes viral after arrest record surfaces online

TikTok star T Nathan Lokius recently went viral on the platform after his old arrest records resurfaced online. It also led to fresh rumors of the TikToker being allegedly arrested on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

However, no confirmation of his alleged arrest was made available at the time of writing. There is also no official information about any specific reason behind the latest speculation.

Although there is reportedly no truth to T Nathan Lokius’ latest arrest rumors, the TikTok user has been convicted in the past. As per his criminal record, he was arrested on June 6, 2014, on felony charges.

He was released on August 3, 2016, after serving nearly 22 months in prison in Florida. As of now, there are no other arrest warrants issued against the social media influencer.

Meet TikToker T Nathan Lokius aka Troy Nathan Fairly

T Nathan Lokius, aka Troy Nathan Fairly, is a TikTok star who goes by @tnathan_lokius and @the_savage_lokius on the platform. He was born on October 29, 1967, in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The 53-year-old previously served as a member of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Board of Directors. Unfortunately, Troy was stripped of his position in 2018 after his past criminal records came to light.

He was arrested in 2014 on multiple counts of forgery, two counts of illegal possession of driver’s license or ID, fraudulent use of a personal ID, and possession of a forged instrument. He served nearly two years in prison.

Following his dismissal from the Mississippi Rising Coalition, the influencer took to Facebook to address his criminal background during a livestream video:

"I'm not a victim. I can't change my past. But, I've also realized that everything that I have gone through in my life has made me into the person I am today. I apologize to those who thought I should of greeted them by saying, 'Hello, my name is T Nathan Fairley, and I am a convicted felon.' I apologize to those who felt like that was the greeting I should have given you.”

T Nathan Lokius also mentioned that he has left behind his controversial past and changed for the better:

“If you want to judge me off of my past, that is your shorts. But if you want to judge me off of what I have done since my past, that would probably be a better prospect for all of the concern.”

More recently, he ventured into content creation and gained popularity on TikTok. He is known for addressing several issues in the city of Ocean Springs.

He has amassed nearly a million followers across his two channels and earned nearly nine million likes in his videos.

