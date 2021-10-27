What is Kevin Hunter's net worth? Wendy Williams' ex's fortune explored as he proposes to Sharina Hudson with a $80K diamond ring

Television producer Kevin Hunter is now engaged to Sharina Hudson. A source close to Hunter said that he bought a ring worth $80,000 for her back in April 2020, and the ring has now been spotted in the pictures shared by Hudson on Instagram.

It is unknown when Hunter proposed to Hudson. However, news of the engagement came during the time when Hunter’s ex Wendy Williams had left her talk show citing health issues.

Wendy and Kevin tied the knot in 1997 and filed for divorce in 2019, following an incident where Hudson, Hunter’s mistress at the time, became the mother of a baby girl. Hunter mentioned at the time that he was not proud of his actions.

Wendy and Kevin’s divorce was finalized in January 2020. Wendy later described her ex-husband as a serial cheater. In an interview, she mentioned that Kevin cheated on her when she was pregnant with her son. Williams also made a shocking revelation when she said that Kevin Hunter had several mistresses.

Kevin Hunter’s net worth explored

Kevin Hunter is mostly known as the husband of Wendy Williams. He became a familiar face to the public as a co-executive producer of Wendy’s popular talk show The Wendy Williams Show.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Hunter’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Despite the issues in his personal and professional life, he has managed to earn a large sum of money.

Following his work as a co-executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, he founded a television production company with Wendy called Wendy Williams Productions.

Hunter also founded an NGO called the Hunter Foundation with his son Kevin Hunter Jr. in 2014. The NGO offers treatment to drug addicts by providing rehabilitation programs.

Kevin Hunter was fired from The Wendy Williams Show after his divorce from Wendy Williams. However, he was allowed to receive alimony from Wendy’s assets. The exact amount is unknown, but Wendy's net worth was around $40 million at the time.

