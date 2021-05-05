Who is Jung Ji Woo? BTS' J-Hope's sister ties the knot with non-celebrity boyfriend

If K-Pop fans are wondering why Jung Ji Woo, a non-celebrity in the K-Pop world, is trending, ARMY would tell them that she is the older sister of BTS's J-Hope aka Jung Ho Seok. However, Jung is a celebrity in her own right and many took to social media to congratulate her on her nuptials.

Jung married her non-celebrity boyfriend in a private ceremony, with J-Hope and their family in attendance. The ceremony took place in an establishment in Gangnam, according to Allkpop.

Who is Jung Ji Woo?

31-year-old Jung Ji Woo is known to many as J-Hope's sister, but she is a celebrity in her own right. Her Instagram profile boasts over eight million followers, and she has more than 1.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, Jung signed an exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment, which is popular for having artists such as (G)I-DLE, BtoB, CLC, Pentagon, and more under its umbrella.

Jung is also the CEO of the fashion company AJLOOK, the internet shopping mall, Mejiwoo, and the eyewear brand, FUN THE METAL. Jung also once taught (G)I-DLE's Yuqi to run a fashion website.

She is known for her impeccable style as her social media posts show. Jung takes to social media to share her various outfits. Her style ranges from casual to chic.

Jung also shares vlogs about her daily life, making her very relatable and accessible to fans. For instance, in one vlog, she had a dermatologist appointment, met a friend for lunch, and made watercolor candles.

Jung Ji Woo has kept details of her fiance private

While Jung herself is open with her fans about her lifestyle via her social media channels, she prefers to keep her personal life private. As such, details about her fiance are not publicly available. Even as she shared a vlog for her wedding photoshoot, Jung blurred out her fiance's face when facing the camera, and framed other scenes so as to hide his identity.

According to Soompi, Jung had been preparing for the wedding since August 2020. She said of her now-husband in an interview:

We are similar in many ways, and we both love work and are independent, so I think I will have a similar daily life after marriage. He is someone I can always count on, and I feel strengthened knowing that there is now another person on my side.