Cooper Hefner net worth: Playboy scion’s fortune explored as he is set to welcome twins with wife Scarlett Byrne

Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner will soon become the parents of twins. The latter is pregnant with twins, and the couple made the announcement via Instagram on November 25.

Cooper wrote on Instagram that he and his wife would welcome two new members to their family in the upcoming spring. He shared a picture of himself with Scarlett cradling a baby bump and holding their little girl, Betsy, and said that they couldn’t be happier while they waited for the arrival of the twins.

The Harry Potter actress shared the same picture and wrote that she is thankful for the growing family. She also said that she and her husband are excited to share that they would welcome twins at the beginning of 2022.

Cooper Hefner is worth millions

Born as Cooper Bradford Hefner on September 4, 1991, he is mainly known as a businessman. Cooper was the chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships at his father’s company, Playboy Enterprises.

According to wealthypersons.com, the 30-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million as of November 2021. His father, Hugh Hefner, left him $50 million and a fortune worth $110 million after his death.

Despite being the son of a rich man, Cooper Hefner worked hard to build a career on his own. Although detailed information related to his assets remains unknown, he has accumulated a lot of wealth, and it is evident from the journey of his life.

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne relationship timeline

Although it is unknown how and where they met each other, Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne got engaged in 2015. They announced in November 2019 that they were married. The couple was expecting their first child in March 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, in August 2020.

Scarlett Byrne is a popular actress and model. The 31-year-old is mostly known for her appearances as Pansy Parkinson in the last three films of the Harry Potter franchise and Nora Hildegard in The Vampire Diaries.

