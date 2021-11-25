Kodak Black net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he gifts 5,000 turkeys to Florida families for Thanksgiving

Kodak Black is trying his best to do something good for his community even while he's in in rehabilitation. He has been helping the residents of Florida so that everyone can have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said that the rapper had donated $14,500 for more than 5,000 turkeys. This was done with his team having distributed them by a type of Thanksgiving tour in many South Florida communities. The giveaway made 7 stops in 3 days and his team went out in rental trucks to provide them.

Because of the rapper’s donations, people in the Sistrunk and Sunland neighborhoods will not skip their Thanksgiving dinner. Folks staying alongside Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, Little Haiti in Miami, and Black’s home, Golden Acres, also benefited from the rapper's kindness.

Kodak Black is known for his generosity. His attorney said that the artist would have offered the turkeys in person, but completing the rehab is more important. This would aid him in further supporting underprivileged neighborhoods.

How much is Kodak Black worth?

Kodak Black performs at the Miami Benefit concert for Haiti at Oasis Wynwood (Image by John Parra via Getty Images)

Born as Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997, Kodack is a popular rapper and became well-known after the release of his single, No Flockin, in 2014. His debut album, Painting Pictures, remained in third position on the US Billboard 200, and his second album, Dying to Live, was in the top spot of the Billboard 200.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 24-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $600,000. His successful career as a rapper has been the reason why he has accumulated so much wealth.

Kodak Black’s career has been through a phase of success alongside several controversies and legal problems.

His legal issues started in middle school and increased by 2010. He was arrested back in 2019 and sentenced to four years in federal prison. Despite the situation at hand, the rapper released his third studio album, Bill Israel, in 2020 amidst all this.

Black has collaborated with several artists like French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and others. He released a music video in 2017 featuring Danielle Bregoli.

Kodak Black is slowly on the way to becoming a successful artist. He became a familiar name because of his albums, mixtapes, and singles.

