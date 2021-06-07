Kodak Black leaves the internet divided after eating food without plates

American rapper Kodak Black has stirred up the internet with a video showing him eating a salad straight off a table. The young rapper was incarcerated for illegal possession of firearms in 2019 and was facing almost 4 years in Federal prison after he pleaded guilty.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned his conviction, thereby allowing him to be released early. Since his release, fans have said that Black acts like he's still in jail because of his strange behavior and attitude. Him eating food straight off the table seems to be an example of that.

Kodak Black eats without a plate

The video in question shows Black eating salad without a plate straight off the table. Some fans were shocked at this and said it apparently represents his behavior in prison.

Other fans stated that this act does not line up with inmates' behavior and that he's just gross.

How can I block everything Kodak Black? That eating off the table was the last straw. — EllKiya (@makiyalola) June 5, 2021

Fans have claimed that Kodak Black has not been the same since his release from prison, possibly explaining this weird behavior. It's unclear if the rapper is suffering from some form of PTSD from his time in prison or if this was just his attempt to get some media attention.

Lmaooooo just saw Kodak Black eating salad off of a table without a plate, bro still thinks he’s in jail 💀 — lil baby is my favourite rapper ⛷ (@kanyesleftknee) June 6, 2021

Fans of Black are slamming him for pulling off something so strange and gross just to gain attention. Many people also stated that inmates who behave like this in prison tend to receive brutal beatings and attract unwanted attention.

Additionally, fans who dislike this behavior are relating Kodak Black to an animal for eating without a plate. Most of the reactions from viewers seem to be negative, posting that his decision is disgusting and misrepresents inmate behavior.

Kodak Black eating a salad off the table is disgusting.🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Malume Omu'nice † (@SiphoSakela_RSA) June 6, 2021

Some outrageous comments have even stated that Kodak Black was killed and cloned and that the clone hasn't acted right since.

Kodak black eating that salad off the table pissed me off so bad😂😂😂just ignorant — 🗣❗BIGT (@Tairrajanae) June 6, 2021

Almost anyone who's reacted on social media is disgusted at Kodak Black's abnormal act of eating a meal without a plate. Fans are either shocked to the point of no words or grossed out to the point where they can't stand to see any more of it.

If I see one more video of Kodak Black eating a salad off the table 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 — Ꭲ✨ (@_ToriNichelle) June 5, 2021

Kodak Black's display of eating a salad off the table caused social media to erupt. Strange behavioral choices like what Kodak Black and the Gorilla Glue Girl made seem to grab attention from all angles.

