Gorilla Glue girl gets ridiculed for planning to take legal action; company issues official apology

According to the latest reports, Tessica Brown, rechristened The Gorilla Glue girl ever since being caught in a "sticky" situation, might be contemplating taking legal action against the polyurethane adhesive company.

The Gorilla Glue girl went viral across social media ever since posting a TikTok that highlighted her predicament.

Speaking of her nightmarish encounter with a bottle of Gorilla Glue industrial adhesive, she warned viewers about the perils of spraying such a substance on their hair.

Here’s the second part 😂 pic.twitter.com/3w4UifbdWb — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

Despite multiple attempts to wash the substance off her hair, the situation only escalated with Tessica Brown having to visit the ER:

UPDATE: The woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue in her hair has sought medical treatment.



Wishing her the best 🙏



MORE: https://t.co/7NbzEudv5N pic.twitter.com/fg70lN4Mk0 — Complex (@Complex) February 6, 2021

Her unfortunate ordeal led to an outpouring of global support, as concerned netizens watched on in eager anticipation.

Recently, Gorilla Glue themselves took to Twitter to issue an official apology, where they issued an advisory and wished Tessica Brown the best in her recovery:

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Calling it a "unique" situation, Gorilla Glue clearly stated that the product is not meant for use on hair, as the damage could be permanent.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the warning label does not make a mention of hair:

"This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, 'do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing..."

The lack of accountability was pointed out by concerned fans of Tessica Brown, who, according to latest reports, is now contemplating taking legal action against the company.

Twitter reacts as Gorilla Glue girl contemplates taking legal action

In the latest video posted to her YouTube channel, fans can see Tessica Brown in visible discomfort as she receives treatment for her scalp.

With each attempt, she winces in pain, as the severity of the situation is further highlighted. From rubbing alcohol to applying acetone, nothing seems to be working on her scalp.

It appears that after multiple failed attempts to remove the Gorilla Glue, Tessica is now planning to take the legal route, as reported by TMZ.

Advertisement

She has reportedly hired an attorney and is weighing litigation against the company in light of the deceptive warning label, which makes no mention of hair.

This latest development left the internet divided as Twitter users soon began to debate individual callousness vis a vis brand accountability, which led to a riveting debate online, replete with a dash of humor:

I felt sorry for Gorilla Glue Girl, but as soon as "considering legal action" entered the picture, that sympathy went out the window. — Crystal Watanabe 🥧 (@pikko) February 8, 2021

It’s really not their problem I can’t even believe they made a statement . That woman is grown and should of known better period. — bigbossbardii (@LexxPrincesss) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Gorilla Glue, hair is NOT skin.



Your product failed to adequately warn, knowing hair glue in fact exists and many Black women use hair glue as hair adhesive & for this, your company is liable.



You should have given her a sponsorship deal.



Instead you will be held accountable https://t.co/DvLzfFVkJI — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 8, 2021

exactly



It's clearly not their fault — RubenTrucks (@rubenfoster) February 8, 2021

How can you sue the gorilla glue company?



Accountability and common sense is going out the window nowadays — Gov. Ant (@BeauxTieSwag) February 8, 2021

For what? It’s not their fault — Chioma (@miss_chibaby) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Personal Injury attorneys when they first saw her story pic.twitter.com/AaykiW3NQL — 🌶️Spicy White😂 (@ExtrFreeBurner) February 8, 2021

Gorilla Glue’s legal department upon seeing this..... pic.twitter.com/vNy2KEtwXT — Death Adder (@Tommy_W1587) February 8, 2021

Me if I’m on Gorilla Glue’s legal team pic.twitter.com/PfZwwPu6bp — 96% Jokes (@justsaywordspod) February 8, 2021

The legal defense team at Gorilla Glue right now in response to #GorillaGlueGirl starting a lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/rAF0PLkgTm — ɳick da quick (@Creat1ve) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Everybody knows about Gorilla Glue for Home products not hair — Swayyy (@So_Appalled) February 8, 2021

She already said she's going to sue, but I don't see on what grounds. She's the stupid one. 🤷🏾‍♀️. And last time I checked her gofund me was almost at $5000... — 30-ish, flirty, & thriving 💅🏾 (@MizzNiki_29) February 8, 2021

She's made plenty of money off this to pay for her own treatment. — Knancy (@FlippyO) February 8, 2021

It would appear to me that she should not sue gorilla glue, but instead, if she has the receipt and proof that where she bought it had the gorilla glue in the same section as the got2b glued, she may have a case .. maybe. Would need to subpoena the store for camera footage. pic.twitter.com/dY6OmPbriu — Stanley Hudsons Last Nerve (@IAmAmberW) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

They really didn’t even have to say all this, seeing that warnings and advice on how to use their products PROPERLY is on the can. Your scalp IS SKIN... and she wants to look into suing because it’s not coming off. Well... 🥴 — RSJ. (@TheOnlyRSJ) February 8, 2021

I mean, I got glue in my hair and still got my ass beat. I never got upset at the company, that was my fault for using it carelessly. I was taught to take accountability for my actions. — ღ 𝙳𝚊𝚗𝚒 ღ (@DarylsLilBitch) February 8, 2021

OMG I JUST READ SHES FRIGGIN 40 YEARS OLD!!!!!



HOW IN THE HELL DID SHE MAKE IT THIS FAR IN LIFE WITHOUT THE AID OF OTHERS TO TELL HER WHEN TO BREATHE😱 pic.twitter.com/aj9lAWtN8u — ☯🕉Random_Chick🕉☯ (@_NaDene_) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

So i just found out about the Gorilla Glue Thing....



Her hair was like that for a MONTH



Industriel glue....on hair.....💀💀 pic.twitter.com/auxNPX1ENk — Mads/Silver Tank 🏳️‍🌈 (@RivalDealer26) February 9, 2021

Part of Gorilla glue girl’s claim: “the label made no mention of hair....”



So you admit you read it and proceeded to do it anyway. pic.twitter.com/O9uzYVfLRa — TheTrademarkDon (@Jovant_Garde) February 9, 2021

Gorilla glue responds to lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/Nif5W9g2g2 — Midge (@mxmclain) February 9, 2021

They said the Gorilla glue jawn finna sue. Now sis....... pic.twitter.com/ecd81dG3QR — Freckle & Tea (@FreckleAndTea) February 8, 2021

From the reactions above, it is evident that her decision to sue feels a tad overboard in the eyes of the general public.

With skepticism running wild online, it remains to be seen if the Gorilla Glue girl does indeed end up taking the legal route. If so, what could the ramifications of this move possibly end up looking like?