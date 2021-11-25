Valerie Bertinelli net worth 2021: Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife's fortune explored as she reportedly files for separation from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is reportedly getting a divorce from her husband, Tom Vitale. TMZ reported the news on November 24 and stated that Bertinelli filed for mentioning irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The split won’t be a big issue since they are not yet the parents of a child or children. Bertinelli’s filing requested that none of them shall receive spousal support, and they had a prenuptial agreement to handle the distribution of their assets.

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale met for the first time in 2004 and later got engaged in March 2010. Vitale mentioned in an interview that he met Bertinelli through her brother Patrick and was similarly divorced like Bertinelli at the time. Bertinelli is yet to issue an official statement.

Net worth of Valerie Bertinelli explored

Born on April 23, 1960, as Valerie Anne Bertinelli, she is a popular actress and television personality. She is mostly known as a child actress and played the role of Barbara Cooper Royer on the sitcom, One Day at a Time from 1975 to 1984 and won two Golden Globe Awards.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 61-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. She has earned a lot of wealth from her work on television and her marriage to Eddie Van Halen.

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival

Although detailed information about her assets is not available, she purchased a 5,200 sq. ft. home in Hollywood Hills for $2.25 million in 2002 following her divorce from Van Halen. It had five bedrooms and six bathrooms and was renovated a few days before Bertinelli purchased it.

Relationship history of Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli tied the knot with Eddie Van Halen in 1981 and welcomed a son, Wolfgang, in March 1991. They separated in 2001, and the divorce was finalized in 2007.

The Boston Legal actress mentioned in her autobiography that the reason for her divorce from Van Halen was his cocaine addiction and refusal to quit smoking after being diagnosed with oral cancer.

Valerie Bertinelli then announced her engagement to Tom Vitale in 2010. They tied the knot in January 2011 in Malibu, California, and have four stepchildren. Bertinelli’s ex-husband and her son also attended the marriage.

