What is Renée Zellweger's net worth? Actress' fortune explored as she rents 30K home near Ant Anstead

Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead’s relationship has been the main headline of news portals. Zellweger even shifted from Anstead’s Laguna Beach home, and the pair will soon stay in one house.

Sources recently told TMZ that Zellweger had rented a 5-bedroom house in Laguna Beach, and the home is across the way from Anstead’s house. Sources also said that Ant Anstead is preparing some upgrades to his house, and the same will be seen on HGTV’s Property Brothers show.

The couple plans to live in Zellweger’s rental until Anstead’s house gets a full upgrade. The Judy actress is now starting to settle in her new place with a rent of around $30,000 per month. Her items have already been moved to the new location.

It is a 4,900 sq. ft. house with bells and whistles, and there is also a pool and backyard facing the Pacific. Ant Anstead has also been travelling to New Orleans to check on Renée Zellweger on weekends. Although it is not confirmed, Zellweger may shift permanently to her partner's place once the renovations are finished.

Renée Zellweger is worth millions

Renée Zellweger is a popular actress and singer and has been the recipient of several accolades. Zellweger was one of the world’s highest-paid actresses by 2007 and was named the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year in 2009.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 52-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $90 million. Following her appearance in a lot of successful movies, she has been able to accumulate a lot of wealth.

Renée Zellweger attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California (Image via Getty Images)

Renée Zellweger was paid $3.75 million as the first instalment for her appearance in Bridget Jones’s Diary in 2001. She reprised her role in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and was paid $11 million. Zellweger then earned $10 million for her role in Chicago in 2002 and $15 million for Cold Mountain in 2003. She was paid $5 million for Cinderella Man in 2005.

Houses purchased by Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger first bought a 40-acre farm in Connecticut worth $1.32 million in 2004. She tried to sell it and is still the owner of the farm. She was the owner of a complex of apartment units in New York City and sold them for $7.4 million in 2011.

The Jerry Maguire actress sold a house for $7 million to actress Debra Messing in LA’s Bel Air neighbourhood in 2003. She then chose a home in East Hampton, New York, for $2.15 million in 2003 and listed it for sale at $4.45 million in 2014. The Nurse Betty star then sold the house for $4.65 million.

The Case 39 actress bought a home in Topanga, California, worth $3.35 million in 2015. She listed the house for sale in October 2021 at a price of less than $6 million.

