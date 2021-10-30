AEW star Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette sell the house they got married in

Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley and wife Renee Paquette recently sold the house they were married in. They put their house up for sale earlier this month, according to Yahoo.com.

Jon Moxley, real name Jonathan Good, and his wife bought the house in 2015 for a reported $475,000. The house was mere minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and saw the couple get married in an impromptu wedding back in 2017 at 1 am.

They listed the property at $650,000. It's now in escrow and the final selling price is unknown. The sale of the house came in the wake of Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette recently welcoming their daughter Nora into the world.

Dan @GolazoDan I like how one of the key players in Jon Moxley’s imminent heel turn is his newborn child for not letting him sleep. That baby is a menace! I like how one of the key players in Jon Moxley’s imminent heel turn is his newborn child for not letting him sleep. That baby is a menace!

The two-storey house was built in the 1900s with five bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across 3200 feet. The house boasts wood and slate tile flooring while the backyard has a free-form dark-bottom swimming pool. There's no update on where Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette will move to.

Jon Moxley will face Orange Cassidy in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman Jon Moxley vs 10 was one of the best wrestling matches of the year. Jon Moxley vs 10 was one of the best wrestling matches of the year.

Jon Moxley made light work of Dark Order's 10 on AEW Dynamite when he tore 10's mask and bit him to the point of bleeding. Winning brutally, Jon Moxley advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Moxley will now face Orange Cassidy of the Best Friends for a spot in the final against Bryan Danielson. A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley completely squashed Wheeler Yuta, a close friend of Freshly Squeezed, while Orange Cassidy watched from ringside, adding a little backstory to the match.

Jon Moxley has shown a few character alterations in the last few weeks of AEW programming. He seems more intent on hurting his opponents and finishing the match off as quickly as possible. Many believe that AEW will soon see a completely unhinged heel Jon Moxley.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the former WWE champion's recent antics on Dynamite? Are you excited to see another top heel in AEW?

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku