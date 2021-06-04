Why did Christina Haack and Ant Anstead divorce? Everything about their marriage of two years and separation

It has been more than six months since Christina Haack and Ant Anstead decided to part ways. The American TV host and real estate investor may be back on-screen with the third season of her TV show, but she continues to deal with her recent separation.

It is also likely that “Christina on the Coast” Season 3 will shed light on how she moves forward post the heartbreak. The presence of children and shared family makes Haack and Anstead’s divorce even more saddening.

Christina Haack shares her one-year-old son, Hudson, with Ant Anstead. The couple had previously decided to continue supporting their family despite their separation.

Following the premiere of her show, Christina Haack recently shared plans for her new journey with ET.

“I feel like right now it’s just, there’s so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun. My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time, and just really focus on the family.”

The TV personality also told E! News that she is only focusing on her career and children after splitting with Anstead. Christina Haack also mentioned that she wishes to keep her personal life entirely private.

“I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love, and I hope that happens for me. But it would take a really special someone, and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be.”

A look into Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s marriage and separation

The duo separated from their respective previous marriages before starting their new lives together. They reportedly started dating towards the end of 2017 but kept their relationship out of the public eye.

The former couple shared a now-deleted picture publicly announcing their relationship in January 2018. Christina Haack revealed that she met the English TV presenter through a common friend.

The pair immediately hit it off and also tied the knot in the same year. The couple had Hudson the following year and also shared their first anniversary.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead split after two years of marriage (Image via nationroar.com)

Christina Haack shares daughter Taylor, ten, and son Brayden, five, with her first husband and “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa. Meanwhile, Ant Anstead also has two children, Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage with Louise Anstead.

They were each other’s second chance at love. However, second chances don’t always seem to work. The couple apparently fell out of love and decided to go their separate ways after just two years of marriage.

The 37-year-old took to social media to share the news about her split with Ant Anstead:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other, and as always, our children will remain our priority.”

Meanwhile, Ant Anstead hinted in one of his posts that the split was mostly Christina Haack’s decision. He later confirmed in an interview that the separation hit him hard, and he was also undergoing a recovery session for the breakup.

“I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Despite the heartbreak, the two continue to share parenting responsibilities. Their son Hudson is also close to their children from previous partners. As a result, the duo has decided to keep working towards building their shared family.

