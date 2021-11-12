What is Graeme Edge's net worth? 'Moody Blues' drummer's fortune explored as he passes away at 80

Drummer and a co-founding member of the Moody Blues, Graeme Edge, recently passed away at the age of 80. The band announced the news of Edge’s death on November 11.

Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward mentioned on Facebook that Graeme Edge’s sound and personality are still there in everything they did together and will live on. He said that when Edge announced his retirement, he knew the Moody Blues would be nothing without him, and it’s true that he kept the group together all these years.

Neil Peart Fans @NeilPeartFans RIP to Graeme Edge, drummer for the Moody Blues.



1942-2021 RIP to Graeme Edge, drummer for the Moody Blues. 1942-2021 https://t.co/MsHVLZv3rf

The band’s bassist John Lodge said on Twitter that Edge was like the White Eagle of the North with his outstanding poetry, friendship, love of life, and the best style of drumming.

Graeme Edge was worth millions

Better known as Graeme Charles Edge, he was a popular musician, songwriter, and poet and was mostly known as the co-founder and drummer of the band the Moody Blues. He also worked as the bandleader in his outfit, the Graeme Edge Band.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Edge’s net worth was estimated to be around $16 million. Being a band member, he earned a lot of wealth throughout his career. However, detailed information on his assets is currently unavailable.

Life and career of Graeme Edge in brief

Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues attends the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio (Image via Getty Images)

Born in Rocester, Staffordshire, Graeme Edge offered a foundation for the original band led by Denny Laine and played on all the Decca singles that included chartbusters like Go Now, I Don’t Want To Go On Without You, Everyday, and more.

Following the exit of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick and the joining of Justin Hayward and John Lodge in 1966, the band still kept playing on the R&B style. Edge was first a poet in the band and contributed to most of the tracks.

Edge was the only band member who remained a part of the group for a long time. However, he retired from touring in 2019.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edge was also a part of the band’s 16 studio albums that started with The Magnificent Moodies in 1965 to December in 2003. When Moody Blues was introduced to the Rock Hall in 2018, he gave a memorable speech on the occasion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu